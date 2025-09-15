This Classic Cake Flavor Has Been The Star Of British Royal Weddings For Centuries

Many of us know fruitcake as the Christmas dessert people love to hate, but the British royals know it as the go-to flavor for their lavish wedding cakes. Much like the monarchy itself, the exterior of a royal wedding cake is clad in extravagant details and symbolism, while the interior is a perfect picture of consistency and tradition.

In the UK, fruitcakes rose to popularity in the 18th century. Unlike the small loaf we know today, the fruitcake of history was uncharacteristically big and rich, jam-packed with countless ingredients including many dried or candied fruits, warming spices, and a bold dose of liquor. This is still the approach for traditional British Christmas cakes today. The cake represented wealth and abundance, as well as celebration. There was also a practical element to it, though — by soaking the fruitcake in alcohol, the treat could be made several weeks ahead of time, making it convenient for large events.

It's therefore not surprising that Queen Victoria chose the trusty and opulent fruitcake as the centerpiece of her royal wedding menu in 1840, when she married Prince Albert. At 300 pounds, the cake was massive and able to feed more than just the wedding guests. The royal couple sent slices of the shelf-stable fruitcake to people who helped plan the event, thus including them in the festivities. This practice is another tradition the British royals have kept to this day, except now the slices are mostly sent to charities.