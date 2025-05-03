11 Royal Wedding Menus From History (And Which We Think Is The Best)

The lives of the royals have been a cultural phenomenon for centuries. Even if you don't keep up with the latest news about the royal families, it's nearly impossible to avoid seeing photos or reading headlines about them. Whether it's a montage of Prince William's children on the cover of a magazine by the grocery store checkout line, or a social media alert about Meghan Markle's new Netflix show from a website you don't remember subscribing to, we all know at least a little bit about royal families. One phenomenon that, when it happens, covers news feeds and magazines around the world is a royal wedding.

There's something about the royal lifestyle that is fascinating to people, and when there's a wedding, we have the chance to see the extravagance of royalty in full force. From the gowns to the protocols to the decor, royal weddings showcase the decadent lifestyles of the elite. Royal wedding menus are no exception. Expensive Champagne, towering wedding cakes, and even fish caught mere hours before it hits the plate are just some of the meals enjoyed by monarchs and their guests. We looked at royal wedding menus throughout history to find the one menu that can take the crown.