How To Get Every Last Bit Of Kewpie Mayo Out Of The Bottle
In kitchens everywhere, there are a few condiments so adored that people will go to great lengths to make sure not a drop goes to waste. Kewpie is one of those condiments. This Japanese mayonnaise is beloved for its creamier texture and richer umami flavor than the stuff in standard squeeze bottles. Fans put it on everything from sushi rolls and poke bowls to burgers, fries, and even pizza. The trick to getting at the precious last bit is simple but requires a little prep.
First, always store the bottle upside down — cap-side down — so gravity can do some of the work. This helps the mayo settle, making it easier to squeeze it out despite its thick consistency and the soft plastic bottle. Once you've squeezed all you can, there's usually still a ring of mayo clinging to the sides. At this point, the most effective method is to cut the bottle in half with a decent pair of kitchen scissors and scrape out what's left with a spoon or knife.
It may feel a little extra, but given the high price of Kewpie at around $10 per 12-ounce bottle, and how much flavor it adds to a dish, it's worth the effort. Cutting it open ensures you get it all, and you'll be surprised by how much is still hiding in there. For a condiment that's earned a spot in pantries worldwide, it only makes sense to give it the full respect it deserves — right down to the last dollop.
Customers find crazy ways to get at Kewpie dregs
If you think cutting a bottle of Kewpie mayo in half sounds extreme, you may be surprised to know that it's not the craziest solution out there. Getting to the last scrapes of Kewpie is practically a phenomenon. Online forums are full of people swapping ideas on how to tackle the same problem, and some are surprisingly creative. One Redditor joked, "I've resorted to swinging the bottle around wildly in a circle to use centrifugal force to get as much mayo as possible to the opening." It might sound ridiculous, but it's actually a scientific secret for moving sauce to the cap — just make sure the top is screwed on tight.
Another clever suggestion is to turn the leftovers into a sauce or dressing. Just add a splash of vinegar to the bottle, shake until the mayo thins out, then pour it into a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and herbs. Suddenly, that stubborn ring of mayo becomes the base of a tangy, homemade Kewpie dressing. It's the kind of quick fix that works just as well drizzled over an Asian-inspired salad as it does served as a dip.
Of course, after all the hacks and half-serious advice, the consensus is clear: Just cut it open and scrape. It's the easiest, most reliable way to get what you paid for. Still, there's something oddly comforting about how far people will go for their Kewpie fix. Whether you're swinging it like a lasso or whipping up a last-minute dressing, it proves this mayo isn't just another condiment — it's a kitchen staple worth savoring.