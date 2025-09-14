How To Get Every Last Bit Of Kewpie Mayo Out Of The Bottle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In kitchens everywhere, there are a few condiments so adored that people will go to great lengths to make sure not a drop goes to waste. Kewpie is one of those condiments. This Japanese mayonnaise is beloved for its creamier texture and richer umami flavor than the stuff in standard squeeze bottles. Fans put it on everything from sushi rolls and poke bowls to burgers, fries, and even pizza. The trick to getting at the precious last bit is simple but requires a little prep.

First, always store the bottle upside down — cap-side down — so gravity can do some of the work. This helps the mayo settle, making it easier to squeeze it out despite its thick consistency and the soft plastic bottle. Once you've squeezed all you can, there's usually still a ring of mayo clinging to the sides. At this point, the most effective method is to cut the bottle in half with a decent pair of kitchen scissors and scrape out what's left with a spoon or knife.

It may feel a little extra, but given the high price of Kewpie at around $10 per 12-ounce bottle, and how much flavor it adds to a dish, it's worth the effort. Cutting it open ensures you get it all, and you'll be surprised by how much is still hiding in there. For a condiment that's earned a spot in pantries worldwide, it only makes sense to give it the full respect it deserves — right down to the last dollop.