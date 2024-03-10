How To Store Kewpie Mayo And Maintain Flavor

Knowing how to store foods correctly, especially condiments like mayonnaise, is an important skill to have when managing a kitchen. Not only does proper storage prevent ingredients from spoiling, but it also ensures that they retain their optimal flavor, texture, and overall quality for as long as possible. Kewpie mayo has become a popular condiment to keep on hand thanks to its many uses in recipes like takoyaki and even potato salad. You may know that there are differences between Kewpie mayo and traditional mayo, though, which might lead you to wonder if you should be storing this unique condiment in any special way. Read on to learn the ideal method for preserving Kewpie mayo and for how long you can expect it to last.

While unopened Kewpie mayonnaise is technically shelf stable, it is best for it to be kept cold at all times to ensure that it is as fresh as possible. Do so by keeping the mayo in your refrigerator, either in the container in which it came or in another airtight container with the lid shut tight. When stored in this way, Kewpie mayo that has not yet been opened will last around one month past the date it is listed to be best by, and open Kewpie mayo will last up to two months after it is opened.