The Iconic Depression-Era Popsicle You Can Still Buy Today

As the story goes, the first popsicle was invented in 1905 by a young boy named Frank Epperson and loosely patented in 1923, but Twin Pops have a much richer (and more documented) history. During the Great Depression (also when Toll House Cookies can trace their roots to), an ice cream manufacturer named The Ziegenfelder Candy Company popularized the idea of Twin Pops. These were no ordinary popsicles, but an icy treat frozen in two segments with two separate popsicle sticks meant to split down the middle, perfect for two. Twin Pops originally sold for just five cents per popsicle, a true product of the Depression.

The novelty of Twin Pops lasted beyond the Depression. By the 1980s, it was the sole product focus of the Ziegenfelder business. In 1989, the Budget Saver brand, a sub-brand of Ziegenfelder, released a bag of assorted flavors with six Twin Pops, which included orange, cherry, banana, grape, blue raspberry, and lime, a variety pack still available at stores today. Cherry has, historically, been the most popular flavor, but banana flavor is close behind (even though artificial banana flavor doesn't taste like the real thing). Now, excited customers can purchase a bag full of strictly banana Twin Pops, although there's also a pack with just root beer flavor and another assorted pack with tropical flavors, such as pina colada, mango, blood orange, raspberry lime, lemon, and watermelon.