The Store-Bought Popsicles That Are Too Artificial Tasting To Truly Enjoy

Keeping a stash of flavored popsicles in the freezer in the summer means you're never too far from taking a heavenly hiatus from the heat. However, these frozen fells also make tasty treats in the winter when the weather sucks and you need something to keep the kids entertained indoors. That's why we taste-tested an array of popsicles to find out which ones to stockpile for all seasons. But there was one pack of store-bought popsicles we tried that was too artificial tasting to enjoy; Budget Saver Twin Pops.

The loser in our list of 12 store-bought popsicle brands, ranked worst to best, these ice pops looked vibrant on the outside but didn't pass muster when it came to flavor. They had an artificial taste, likely down to the high fructose corn syrup and artificial colors in the ingredients list, such as yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1, and red 40. While this assortment of frozen desserts has an eye-catching appearance, the popsicles simply didn't taste anything close to those made with real fruit because they don't contain any real fruit; the different colors are simply the result of food colorings rather than fresh ingredients. It was also very tricky to split the twin pops into two without breaking them (there are two lolly sticks in each popsicle so you're supposed to separate them, presumably for sharing).