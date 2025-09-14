Why Some Kitchen Knives Have Dimples On The Blade

When it's time for dinner, maybe that slow-roasted prime rib is fresh out of the oven, and you reach for a knife to get the party started. By now you've noticed that your fancy knife block of sharp tools comes with several different kinds of knives, some serrated and some strangely long, but maybe you're not entirely sure what they each do. There's even a heavier one in the back of the set that looks like someone sunk their teeth into the metal, with five or six oblong dimples stamped near the edge of the blade. But what are these dimples on the blade, and what are they used for? Here's what you need to know.

Some knives are adorned with dimples, often called "scallops" or a "Granton edge," to prevent moist foods from sticking to the blade, perfect for slicing delicate salmon. With a dimpled chef's knife, the divots create air pockets and release some surface tension that causes damp foods to suction against the blade. Just think about how often bits and pieces of the food get stuck to a regular knife when you're cutting a large piece of meat like prime rib or fruits and vegetables like potatoes. Using a knife with dimples can make the entire cutting process easier and more efficient since you're getting cleaner slices on moist foods and spending less time wiping the blade.