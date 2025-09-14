Why Are There Carrot-Shaped Fruit Snacks In Mott's Medleys?
While vegetable juice may need some assistance to taste good, gummy treats can be much easier to enjoy. Mott's Medleys assorted fruit is one of the fruit-flavored snacks that established a solid ranking in our review of fruit snack brands. Yet in a handful of these gummies, a carrot shape is the odd one out.
Tiktokkers have noted the curious veggie shape, while netizens have been quick to point out that the package clearly states that the snack medley is made with real fruit and vegetable juices. Though the label on the packaging advertises the snacks as a fruit medley, the ingredient list is clear that vegetable juice is also used to make these snacks. This detail may require some close inspection for those with just the small snack bag in possession, but the boxes they come in are a bit more clear that carrot juice is the one vegetable that helps create these gummy snacks. The carrot is pictured on both the box label and the snack bags, so hungry customers shouldn't be too surprised to find one of these shapes inside their individual snack packs.
Snacks that want to make sure you're paying attention
Clocking in at 80 calories per pouch, Mott's Medleys assorted fruit gummy snacks offer sweet morsels to chomp down on in the middle of the day, but the flavors of each shape aren't necessarily describable. While there is a noticeable difference between the different kinds of gummies, the exact flavors are difficult to pinpoint. The carrot shape, for example, is tasty, but you may not be quick to describe this gummy as carrot-flavored in a carefully conducted taste test. The same can be said of the other colorful fruit shapes.
Mott's gummy snacks are made with corn syrup, sugar, modified corn starch, and juice concentrates like pear, apple, and carrot. The company doesn't use artificial flavors or colors to make the snacks, nor is there gelatin, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils in the recipe. As an added bonus, the plant-based treats are suitable for a variety of dietary restrictions, so the easy-to-grab snacks can be packed in lunches or stashed in bags with little hesitation. Just keep your eyes open for the carrots.