Why Are There Carrot-Shaped Fruit Snacks In Mott's Medleys?

While vegetable juice may need some assistance to taste good, gummy treats can be much easier to enjoy. Mott's Medleys assorted fruit is one of the fruit-flavored snacks that established a solid ranking in our review of fruit snack brands. Yet in a handful of these gummies, a carrot shape is the odd one out.

Tiktokkers have noted the curious veggie shape, while netizens have been quick to point out that the package clearly states that the snack medley is made with real fruit and vegetable juices. Though the label on the packaging advertises the snacks as a fruit medley, the ingredient list is clear that vegetable juice is also used to make these snacks. This detail may require some close inspection for those with just the small snack bag in possession, but the boxes they come in are a bit more clear that carrot juice is the one vegetable that helps create these gummy snacks. The carrot is pictured on both the box label and the snack bags, so hungry customers shouldn't be too surprised to find one of these shapes inside their individual snack packs.