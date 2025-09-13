9 Abruzzese Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

When most head to Italy for a vacation, they get off the plane at destinations like Milan in Lombardy, Rome in Lazio, or Florence in Tuscany. And while all of these well-known locations are great to visit, Abruzzo also arguably deserves the spotlight, too. The lesser-known region in southern Italy is home to stunning national parks, bustling cities like Teramo, picturesque coastline, rolling hills, impressive peaks, and lots of fascinating historical architecture. And of course, like everywhere in Italy, there is plenty of outstanding regional cuisine to try.

From flavor-laden pasta to indulgent desserts, Abruzzese cuisine is not to be missed. You can sample elaborate dishes made with Abruzzo's most famous spice, saffron, or keep it simple and plant-based with sagne e fagioli. You can munch on delicious desserts like confetti, calcionelli, and bocconotti, too (if you've got room after all the arrosticini, of course). Below, we've listed some of the region's best dishes, and we're pretty certain there is something for everyone.