The Underrated Italian Food You Should Be Throwing On The Grill This Summer

Unlike those food stalls in the bustling streets of Abruzzo, you might not have a fornacella when making arrosticini at home. Don't worry; your trusty grill will also do the job. A gas grill will work in a pinch, but go with a charcoal BBQ or a charcoal chimney if you can for that authentic smokiness. From there, you can create a makeshift fornacella from four bricks wrapped in foil, arranged in parallel, horizontal pairs to make a narrow channel similar to the original tool, and lay the skewers over them for spit-roasting.

As for the meat, lamb shoulder is a common choice, preferably with a fat cap that you can chop into small pieces and layer between the meat cubes. Met with the heat, it renders slightly and gives the skewers more flavor and juiciness. Do note that the fat drippings may sometimes result in flare-ups, so you'll need to keep an eye out and move the skewers away as necessary.

The cook time varies, but it should generally take around seven to nine minutes. During the process, make sure the flame doesn't directly touch the meat and occasionally flip the skewers. The meat should brown evenly, be a little charred, and crisp around the edges once it's done. This is when you can sprinkle in a bit of salt and pepper, or take creative liberty with rosemary, olive oil, white wine, or maybe chili flakes for a spicy kick.