The Underrated Italian Food You Should Be Throwing On The Grill This Summer
Tucked away in Abruzzo, an off-the-radar region in central Italy, lies a best-kept skewer secret called arrosticini. A centuries-old cultural treasure, this Abruzzese street food proudly wears the region's finest culinary features. The mountainous area provides a perfect landscape for animal husbandry and shepherding, hence its special focus on fresh meat. Although pork, goat, and beef make the occasional appearance, it's lamb that defines Abruzzo's traditional flavor. And that's exactly what you'll get with arrosticini — a cut of lamb or mutton chunks threaded onto slim wooden sticks, seasoned with salt, and grilled over charcoal on a narrow brazier known as a fornacella (sometimes interchangeably called a canaline).
The dancing flame and flavored meat aren't the only things that make this dish such a great addition to cookouts. It's also the way it's eaten. Much like those hot dogs and burger patties frequenting your backyard grill, arrosticini is typically served during festivals, celebrations, and any occasion that calls for a gathering. Have a few skewers on the plate, keep them company with bread dipped into olive oil or just an Italian antipasti pasta salad, and it's pure joy for the whole crowd. Each bite delivers a savory richness quintessential to lamb meat, kissed with salt and hugged by a smoky undertone. Using marbled cuts, the meat is melt-in-your-mouth tender and impossibly juicy — just the kind of combination made for unforgettable cookouts.
Here's what to know when you're making arrosticini at home
Unlike those food stalls in the bustling streets of Abruzzo, you might not have a fornacella when making arrosticini at home. Don't worry; your trusty grill will also do the job. A gas grill will work in a pinch, but go with a charcoal BBQ or a charcoal chimney if you can for that authentic smokiness. From there, you can create a makeshift fornacella from four bricks wrapped in foil, arranged in parallel, horizontal pairs to make a narrow channel similar to the original tool, and lay the skewers over them for spit-roasting.
As for the meat, lamb shoulder is a common choice, preferably with a fat cap that you can chop into small pieces and layer between the meat cubes. Met with the heat, it renders slightly and gives the skewers more flavor and juiciness. Do note that the fat drippings may sometimes result in flare-ups, so you'll need to keep an eye out and move the skewers away as necessary.
The cook time varies, but it should generally take around seven to nine minutes. During the process, make sure the flame doesn't directly touch the meat and occasionally flip the skewers. The meat should brown evenly, be a little charred, and crisp around the edges once it's done. This is when you can sprinkle in a bit of salt and pepper, or take creative liberty with rosemary, olive oil, white wine, or maybe chili flakes for a spicy kick.