Whatever Happened To Nestle BonBons?

The original ice cream BonBons were created by Carnation Co., which made the sweet treats popular with innuendo-filled commercials showing off the chocolate-covered shells (not to be confused with the similarly beloved chocolate bonbon). Nestle purchased Carnation Co. in 1985 with a $3 billion deal, meaning production of BonBons fell to Nestle — and it didn't disappoint. With a slight rebrand (from "Bon Bons" to "Nestle BonBons"), Nestle began running its own commercials, including a catchy jingle that teased, "the thing about a BonBon, it's almost always gone-gone." Besides the flavor, these wacky commercials are perhaps what former fans remember the most.

While you won't find Nestle's BonBons on supermarket shelves anymore, Nestle's newer model (Dibs) are available all over, even at movie theaters. There are also plenty of dupes manufactured by well-known brands, such as Trader Joe's' ice cream Bon Bons or Aldi's chocolate-covered gelato bites. As one fan on Facebook put it, "I wish that Nestle would bring these back, but until then, I will just have to stick with the Dibs."