Give Your Burgers A Twist By Swapping The Bun For Biscuits
A classic burger brings the opportunity to enjoy your favorite patty, toppings, sauces, and more. There are myriad opportunities to amp up a basic burger with more flair, flavor, and fun, but none more unique than a clever bun swap. While lettuce wraps and other leafy green ingredients are currently in fashion, taking a Southern-style approach will add a comforting element to your next hamburger sandwich.
Among a variety of burger patties and condiment combinations, using biscuits as your buns will add the right taste and texture for a mouthwatering upgrade. Given their average size, a batch of biscuits halved and heated is the perfect housing for your favorite slider recipes. Flaky, tender, and warm, you can let your choice of biscuits inspire the style and flavor of your patty. Whether working with a store-bought mix or crafting your own scratch-made recipe, it's simple to bake biscuit buns to accommodate any size of burger patty or form patties to suit the size and shape of buns.
Knowing the pitfalls of an overly juicy burger, it's important that the biscuits you use for a bun are dense enough to hold up without getting soggy. In fact, grilling your biscuits can be a big help. Further, if you want a more breakfast-inspired take on a biscuit burger, try a sausage burger recipe. The possibilities are as endless as they are delicious.
Building the best biscuit-bun burger
Whether you're building a burger using pre-made biscuits, a canned brand from the store, or a homemade recipe, striking the balance between fluffy and flaky is imperative. This also goes for your choice of burger patty. Between beef, turkey, pork, chicken, or plant-based options, you'll want to ensure that the burger you cook will fit its biscuit bun just right.
Consider the delightful array of Red Lobster biscuit mixes, including varieties such as Garlic Parmesan and Cheddar Bay, either of which would make an ideal bun for several different styles of burger. For an extra savory and melty bite, try using cheesy biscuits as buns for a juicy Lucy burger or other cheese-stuffed patties. Though this might be better suited to a knife and fork rather than as a handheld, it will nonetheless be exquisite.
As far as burger patties are concerned, a crispy and thin smashburger presents a clever counter to the tenderness of a biscuit bun. These can be made using beef, turkey, or other ingredients of your choosing. You can also make your own batch of vegan biscuits using almond milk, vegan butter, baking powder, sugar, salt, apple cider vinegar, and all-purpose flour to fill with a Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patty. Any way you choose to prepare a biscuit burger, it will surely be an unforgettable sandwich.