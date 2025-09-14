Give Your Burgers A Twist By Swapping The Bun For Biscuits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A classic burger brings the opportunity to enjoy your favorite patty, toppings, sauces, and more. There are myriad opportunities to amp up a basic burger with more flair, flavor, and fun, but none more unique than a clever bun swap. While lettuce wraps and other leafy green ingredients are currently in fashion, taking a Southern-style approach will add a comforting element to your next hamburger sandwich.

Among a variety of burger patties and condiment combinations, using biscuits as your buns will add the right taste and texture for a mouthwatering upgrade. Given their average size, a batch of biscuits halved and heated is the perfect housing for your favorite slider recipes. Flaky, tender, and warm, you can let your choice of biscuits inspire the style and flavor of your patty. Whether working with a store-bought mix or crafting your own scratch-made recipe, it's simple to bake biscuit buns to accommodate any size of burger patty or form patties to suit the size and shape of buns.

Knowing the pitfalls of an overly juicy burger, it's important that the biscuits you use for a bun are dense enough to hold up without getting soggy. In fact, grilling your biscuits can be a big help. Further, if you want a more breakfast-inspired take on a biscuit burger, try a sausage burger recipe. The possibilities are as endless as they are delicious.