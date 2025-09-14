Skip The Pumpkin And Try This Squash In Your Next Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

While you can purée the butternut squash right away and cook it together with spices and espresso on the stove, if you want to amp up the flavor of the drink to the nines, here's a pro-tip: season and cook it first. Peel and cut the squash, then give it a very light drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt, then roast until tender in an oven (30 to 35 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit pre-heated oven will do the trick). The roasting process will concentrate the natural sugars of the squash and make it all the sweeter — exactly what you'll want in your latte.

The seasoning might sound strange in a coffee recipe, but it actually helps balance the flavor of the squash. The fatty olive oil will help push the caramelization of the squash along to give you a sweeter-tasting purée (as well as lending to the purée its own natural grassy flavor). Meanwhile, the salt's going to give the squash a flavor boost by dulling the slight bitterness in its profile and crank the sweetness up — much like how it works for yum-ifying watermelon.

Roasting will also soften the squash even further, so when you puree it, it'll turn out extra creamy. In one fell swoop, you get a tastier and smoother latte to kickstart your morning than with the basic recipe. It takes extra time to prep, but, honestly? It's worth it.