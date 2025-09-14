Aperol Meets Apple Cider In Reese Witherspoon's Refreshing Fizzy Cocktail

Few cocktails have clung to summer quite like the Aperol spritz — it's become shorthand for sunshine and patio culture. However, Reese Witherspoon has a cocktail recipe to remind you that the Aperol spritz doesn't have to be retired once the leaves start turning colors. In a post on Instagram, she showed her followers exactly how to exchange one seasonal craving for another with her simple and fizzy apple cider Aperol spritz alternative.

Made from one part apple cider (the nonalcoholic juice kind), one part champagne, and one part of the sweet-bitter aperitivo known as Aperol, all poured over ice and stirred, Witherspoon's fizzy apple cider cocktail brings the best parts of seasons together. Even so, her Instagram caption promised that it's "perfect for fall." The only mystery in the tableau is the unused cinnamon on the counter.

A pinch of the unused, ground spice would only make the drink gritty. A cinnamon stick as garnish, on the other hand, would be right at home in this fall-twist of a summer classic. But those aren't the only fall flavors this cocktail can handle.