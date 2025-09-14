You'll Never Find Ina Garten Using This Common Kitchen Tool

If you have solid kitchen knives, which are essential for nearly every meal prep task, you already have what you need to cook with garlic. Dicing cloves is a basic knife skill that is good to know. But if you do cook with garlic a ton and love being able to easily crush the cloves into a paste-like consistency, it may not be overrated for you. The bigger takeaway from Garten's response is to think carefully about what tools you individually need.

Consider this one of the Barefoot Contessa's kitchen organization tips: Thinking you have to get every kitchen tool can be a waste of money and space, creating clutter where you should have a clean, easy place to work. To streamline your collection, consider each tool, the last time you used it, how often you reach for it, and if any other tool can perform a similar function.

After all, we all have our own favorites based on what we like to cook and bake. While she considers the garlic press overrated, Garten does have a food mill, often considered dated, because it can give purees more texture than blenders. But if you don't blend a lot or simply don't love the idea of doing so by hand, it's not essential for you. Track which tools you can't live without, and toss the rest to declutter.