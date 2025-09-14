The Kitchen Drawer Relic You Can Safely Toss To Free Up Space

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms for staying organized. It's where the most stuff seems to magically accumulate, yet it's also where we spend most of our time and need to be able to access things easily for enjoyable, stress-free, and efficient chores, socializing, and relaxing. Despite many of our best efforts, though, there are still plenty of things we overlook and kitchen organization mistakes we tend to make. Chief among them is ignoring that junk drawer. Few ever declutter this kitchen area when it actually needs it the most. We're here to encourage you to clean it out, turn this drawer into another part of a streamlined kitchen, and enjoy the space freed up by starting with one of the most unnecessary items you've probably got in there: instruction manuals.

We know it's tempting to keep every single one. After all, referring to manuals is the best way to make those pricey appliances last longer, since you're keeping up on proper care and maintenance that way. But nowadays, manuals are available and easily found online. This makes hard copies obsolete, so get out your recycling bin and make some serious space in that kitchen drawer. Cleaning them out may make you realize you have old manuals for appliances you don't even have anymore — stuffing manuals in drawers was never a flawless organization system, was it? You'll likely find other papers you don't need, too, like takeout menus, which are also all online now.