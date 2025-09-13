The Expert Tip For An Alcohol-Free Cranberry Sunrise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mocktail recipes are perfect for when you'd rather not imbibe but still want something that feels a little extra festive. They're especially key for when you're entertaining and have guests who prefer to skip the booze. The most foolproof approach is to learn non-alcoholic analogs for classics. For example, we looked at how to ditch the alcohol but still enjoy a tequila sunrise. A standard tequila sunrise recipe includes orange juice, grenadine, maybe some lime juice, and tequila. Without the tequila, you still have a tropical refresher, but what are some ways to riff or build on that? We asked Kaitlyn Stewart, author of the upcoming cookbook "Three Cheers: Cocktails Three Ways: Classics, Riffs, and Zero-Proof Sips," how she would introduce new flavors like cranberry to balance the drink's sweetness and tartness with some bitterness.

While there's a standard recipe for a cranberry sunrise mocktail utilizing cranberry juice, orange juice, and lemon-lime soda, Stewart admits, "I'm not sure if I'd call that a mocktail or just a juice and soda. I think there are better, more unique ways to elevate the cranberry sunrise to make it feel more like a spirit-free offering." Essentially, we drink mocktails because we want something more exciting than juice or soda, so a good mocktail incorporates elevated ingredients. "A cranberry shrub, fluffy orange juice, or even the addition of a spirit-free tequila would be a nice improvement," Stewart says. These are all ways to introduce balanced flavors and intriguing textures to the cranberry sunrise.