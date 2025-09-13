This Iconic Old-School Diner Drink Was A New York Classic That Fell Out Of Fashion

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At a time when "dirty" sodas reign supreme, it's worth wondering how, where, and when the idea to add cream and flavored syrups to soda originally became popular. One old-school drink that is practically synonymous with New York deli culture is the humble egg cream. Despite its peculiar history and oddly misleading name, this beverage is essentially the great-grandparent of the popular sodas fast-food fans are currently clamoring over.

While you can expect to see more dirty sodas and custom drinks on fast food menus soon, taking a look back at the roots of the egg cream might offer some insight as to why these creamy concoctions are so prevalent nowadays. The egg cream is said to have been invented around the late 1800s or early 1900s in New York, but the origins of its name are about as murky as the chocolate sodas themselves. The arrival of Fox's U-Bet chocolate syrup in 1903 is what really brought the egg cream into fashion across New York diners and beyond.

Made with whole milk, seltzer, and chocolate syrup, this vintage beverage was a true chocolate lover's dream. Unfortunately, the flourishing soda fountain culture that existed between the 1940s and 1970s saw a sharp decline as bottled sodas started taking over. Though this change in trends spelled disaster for deli staples, you can still scour your local restaurants in search of the once ubiquitous beverage. Alternatively, you can try preparing your own at home.