10 Things To Know About Walmart Neighborhood Market

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets are smaller versions of Walmart stores that may not have everything, but they're convenient for grocery shopping. Whether you're just now discovering Walmart Neighborhood Market or have been visiting these stores for years, there are some facts you may have overlooked about what's available and what's to come in this ever-popular chain.

The first Walmart Neighborhood Market made a big impression when it opened in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 1998. The idea was for it to serve the same function as a local supermarket, and shoppers loved it. After the success of its first store, Walmart opened hundreds more of these smaller versions over the decades, with a focus on groceries rather than everything else you can get at a Walmart Supercenter. You can easily identify a Neighborhood Market; it has a different color scheme than a traditional Walmart, with green taking over blue on signs and uniforms.

There's plenty to uncover behind the doors of a Neighborhood Market. We've highlighted what the stores do and don't carry, some of the tech-savvy services they offer, how prices compare to larger versions of the store, and some services you might not have realized were available. Plus, we have a sneak peek at what the future may hold. So, before your next visit to a Walmart Neighborhood Market, you'll want to take a look at everything you might not know about the grocery chain.