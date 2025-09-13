This Dollar Tree DIY Turns The Side Of Your Fridge Into Extra Storage

If you're short on space in the kitchen or washroom, an inexpensive Dollar Tree hack will quickly keep you organized and stylish. The best part is that it only uses three items, and you may already own some of them. Often, the sides of our refrigerators and washing machines go unused when they could be utilized to store items that we use every day. But a magnetized storage rack fashioned out of a stackable drawer found at the Dollar Tree will turn these unused spaces into an organized oasis.

To make your magnetized organizer, you'll need this set of Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers, a magnet or even a handful of magnets, depending on how strong you want them, and glue. Gorilla glue or hot glue will work great. Remove the drawers and affix a magnet to one side of the case with glue, as seen in this Instagram video. Once the glue has dried and the magnet is firmly in place, just stick the sleeve-like compartment to the side of your refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, or any other magnetic surface, and fill it with whatever supplies you need in that area.

These DIY organizers would be great for holding a pen and paper for quick notes, recipe cards, dryer sheets, bleach pens, or any other small items that you want to keep handy and in one place in the kitchen.