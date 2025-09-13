This Dollar Tree DIY Turns The Side Of Your Fridge Into Extra Storage
If you're short on space in the kitchen or washroom, an inexpensive Dollar Tree hack will quickly keep you organized and stylish. The best part is that it only uses three items, and you may already own some of them. Often, the sides of our refrigerators and washing machines go unused when they could be utilized to store items that we use every day. But a magnetized storage rack fashioned out of a stackable drawer found at the Dollar Tree will turn these unused spaces into an organized oasis.
To make your magnetized organizer, you'll need this set of Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers, a magnet or even a handful of magnets, depending on how strong you want them, and glue. Gorilla glue or hot glue will work great. Remove the drawers and affix a magnet to one side of the case with glue, as seen in this Instagram video. Once the glue has dried and the magnet is firmly in place, just stick the sleeve-like compartment to the side of your refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, or any other magnetic surface, and fill it with whatever supplies you need in that area.
These DIY organizers would be great for holding a pen and paper for quick notes, recipe cards, dryer sheets, bleach pens, or any other small items that you want to keep handy and in one place in the kitchen.
More Dollar Tree DIY organizing ideas
After creating a storage bin, you'll be left with a couple of clear plastic drawers that can be used for even more organization. If the drawers are small enough, they can be fit inside another drawer and used to store small kitchen items like rubber bands, wine stoppers, and more. They can also be lined up on a shelf and used to organize small pantry items like individual-sized snacks.
Another space-saving idea that comes straight from the Dollar Tree is to purchase an inexpensive wire step shelf and use it for spices so you can see all the rows at a glance. Place smaller containers in the front, and that will allow the labels for the larger spice bottles to be seen without having to sort through the entire cabinet.
The discount store also sells obvious organizational items like flatware and soda can organizers. However, one unexpected space-saving hack is to purchase a hanging pocket organizer and hang it in the kitchen to hold kitchenware that would typically be taking up precious real estate on the counter. Dollar Tree is full of space-saving ideas for the kitchen, including this hack that helps organize cabinets: inexpensive letter organizers stacked and used to sort napkins and paper plates. They can even store kitchen utensils that would typically sit on the counter.