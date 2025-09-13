Hob Or Cooktop Stove? Here's How To Choose For Your Kitchen

Building a new kitchen is full of decisions. Should you go for modern or vintage cabinets? Is a built-in oven better than a standalone one? Should your countertops be granite, quartz, or something else? Amid all these choices, one key decision stands out for every home cook: whether to install a hob or a cooktop stove. There are two big factors to consider when making this choice: design appeal and functionality. Keeping this in mind, Tasting Table asked two experts to help you make the right call.

A hob typically refers to a flat, built-in surface, often electric or induction, that seamlessly blends into the countertop. Not only do they look sleek and ultra-modern, they're also really easy to clean and offer precise temperature control once you get used to them. On the other hand, a traditional gas cooktop features visible burners and grates, providing a familiar cooking experience that many home chefs prefer.

Artem Kropovinsky is the Founder & Principal Designer of Arsight Studio, a modern interior design firm. His view is that the choice of cooktop plays a crucial role in defining the kitchen's overall style and atmosphere. "Cooktops make a big impact on the look and feel of the kitchen: gas cooktops look more professional and chef-like, while induction is smooth and contemporary," he said. If your decision were based purely on kitchen aesthetics, choosing could be easy. But that's rarely the case. So let's take a closer look at functionality.