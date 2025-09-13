This Cookie Brand Is A Cheap And Underrated Treat, According To Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookies are a staple snack, with as many great packaged brands on the market as chips or crackers. But, while the likes of Tate's Bake Shop, Pepperidge Farm, and Chips Ahoy were among the most beloved cookies in Tasting Table's exclusive survey, Redditors continue to rave about the lesser-known Lance Nekot cookie sandwiches as a delicious, and crucially affordable, underrated favorite. You might be familiar with Lance Nekot for their peanut butter and cracker and cheese and cracker sandwiches, but the brand also offers various cookie sandwiches too. They come with peanut butter, fudge, vanilla creme, and lemon meringue fillings, sandwiched between two sweet and buttery square-shaped cookies in individually packaged sleeves of 6.

In a Reddit thread, one Nekot cookie lover enthused, "All the flavors are good somehow. And they're like $1.25 a box." Plenty of fans chimed in with their favorite flavors, and impressively, each one was represented. One user wrote, "the lemon [cookies] are fire," while another noted that the fudge sandwiches "taste exactly like El Fudge," a Keebler classic. A vanilla cookie enthusiast gushed, "The vanilla ones taste like vanilla frosting." Likewise, an especially long-winded thread proclaimed, "Do ya'll remember those little Nekot peanut butter cookies? They're freaking great."

Across Reddit and sites like Amazon, comments praised the decadently creamy and well-balanced fillings in the crisp, delectably buttery cookies. In fact, longtime fans swear that after trying a Nekot cookie sandwich, it'll be love at first bite. And at such a low price, they'll make your wallet as happy as your tastebuds.