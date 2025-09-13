This Cookie Brand Is A Cheap And Underrated Treat, According To Reddit
Cookies are a staple snack, with as many great packaged brands on the market as chips or crackers. But, while the likes of Tate's Bake Shop, Pepperidge Farm, and Chips Ahoy were among the most beloved cookies in Tasting Table's exclusive survey, Redditors continue to rave about the lesser-known Lance Nekot cookie sandwiches as a delicious, and crucially affordable, underrated favorite. You might be familiar with Lance Nekot for their peanut butter and cracker and cheese and cracker sandwiches, but the brand also offers various cookie sandwiches too. They come with peanut butter, fudge, vanilla creme, and lemon meringue fillings, sandwiched between two sweet and buttery square-shaped cookies in individually packaged sleeves of 6.
In a Reddit thread, one Nekot cookie lover enthused, "All the flavors are good somehow. And they're like $1.25 a box." Plenty of fans chimed in with their favorite flavors, and impressively, each one was represented. One user wrote, "the lemon [cookies] are fire," while another noted that the fudge sandwiches "taste exactly like El Fudge," a Keebler classic. A vanilla cookie enthusiast gushed, "The vanilla ones taste like vanilla frosting." Likewise, an especially long-winded thread proclaimed, "Do ya'll remember those little Nekot peanut butter cookies? They're freaking great."
Across Reddit and sites like Amazon, comments praised the decadently creamy and well-balanced fillings in the crisp, delectably buttery cookies. In fact, longtime fans swear that after trying a Nekot cookie sandwich, it'll be love at first bite. And at such a low price, they'll make your wallet as happy as your tastebuds.
How to make the most out of Nekot Cookies
Just like their peanut butter and cheese-filled crackers, Nekot sandwich cookies are ready to eat right out of the package. And they're a common vending machine staple according to Redditors. Of course, they're available at discount stores like Dollar General too, not to mention various grocery stores, and of course Amazon. So, they're as accessible as they are inexpensive. Nekot cookies are also a great sweet counterpart to salty snacks, to fuel your next road trip. You may even spot them at the checkout counter or snack aisle at the gas station — Nekot cookies should definitely be added to our list of best gas station snacks!
Since they come in various flavors, you also have tons of opportunities to upgrade your Nekot sandwich cookies or to incorporate them into other recipes. We've come up with some unconventional yet genius ways to use store-bought cookies that you can easily try with these cookie sandwiches, including grinding the vanilla cookies up with some butter, sugar, and cinnamon to create a delectable cookie butter.
If you're a lemon fan, the lemon flavored Nekot cookie sandwiches would make for a great crust for a lemon meringue pie. Or, blitz the cookies with a bit of melted butter to use as the foundation of a no-bake cheesecake bar that you can top with more broken cookie chunks. There's nothing better than milk and cookies, so you could even cut these up and throw them into a bowl of milk for the most decadent bowl of cereal.