Marinate Chicken In This Zesty Liquid Before Cooking For More Flavorful Chicken Salad

Amongst the wide spectrum of dishes that we award the title of salad, chicken salad hits a fairly sweet spot. It sits somewhere between the fresh but possibly boring simple green salad and the unctuous pasta salad.

Chicken salad itself has plenty of variations, but if you want to boost the flavor without calorific dressings or add-ins, try marinating the chicken in pickle brine. You may already know that adding pickle juice to chicken salad dressing gives you far more complexity than simply vinegar or lemon juice. But by marinating, you're allowing the zesty brine to permeate the meat. You'll get more flavor in every mouthful, with the added benefit of moister chicken.

This flavor boosting technique is suitable for all kinds of cooking, including baked, grilled, and fried chicken. It's as simple as submerging the chicken pieces in leftover pickle brine, then leaving to marinate in the fridge for anywhere from two to 24 hours before cooking. You might think that the longer you leave the chicken to marinate, the better the flavor will be, but be careful not to go over this time. The acid of the vinegar will break down the proteins in the meat and leave you with mushy chicken.