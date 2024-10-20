The Most Delicious Chicken Salad Has A Fried Upgrade

If you're looking for a way to make your food taste more delicious, frying it is practically guaranteed to do the trick. This goes for chicken on its own, but also any recipes that include poultry. While there are many different ways to upgrade your chicken salad (like adding dried cherries for sweetness or curry powder for a little heat), frying your main ingredient is sure to be a hit.

We know that giving poultry this treatment induces the Maillard reaction, which brings a deep, savory, and delicious flavor. But you'll also get a nice, crispy, golden brown crust on your protein. Chicken salad is typically full of creamy ingredients (like mayo or sour cream), so frying the primary component is the perfect way to bring textural balance. You can also contrast all that richness with other quintessential components to this dish like onion, lemon juice, and chopped pickles. And perhaps the best part? Because you need cold cooked chicken for this, you can fry it up a day ahead of time if you want.