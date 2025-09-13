Using Milk In Place Of Heavy Cream Requires One Addition You Can't Forget

We've all been there. You get a flash of inspiration or a sudden late-night craving for something comforting with a creamy sauce. But a quick assessment of the fridge reveals you're missing a key ingredient: heavy cream. It might not be something you always have on hand just in case. The good news is that you can assemble a good substitute for heavy cream from a couple of more common ingredients.

You've probably seen recipes that suggest replacing cream with milk for a lighter dish. However, if you want the rich flavor and texture of the original, you'll have to find a way to replace the missing fat. Heavy cream (by law) must be at least 36% milk fat, while the fat percentage in milk ranges from 0% for skim up to 3.25% for whole milk. The best way to boost the fat content of the milk is by adding melted butter. Butter is of course made from cream and contains around 80% milk fat.