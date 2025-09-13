Using Milk In Place Of Heavy Cream Requires One Addition You Can't Forget
We've all been there. You get a flash of inspiration or a sudden late-night craving for something comforting with a creamy sauce. But a quick assessment of the fridge reveals you're missing a key ingredient: heavy cream. It might not be something you always have on hand just in case. The good news is that you can assemble a good substitute for heavy cream from a couple of more common ingredients.
You've probably seen recipes that suggest replacing cream with milk for a lighter dish. However, if you want the rich flavor and texture of the original, you'll have to find a way to replace the missing fat. Heavy cream (by law) must be at least 36% milk fat, while the fat percentage in milk ranges from 0% for skim up to 3.25% for whole milk. The best way to boost the fat content of the milk is by adding melted butter. Butter is of course made from cream and contains around 80% milk fat.
How to replace heavy cream with milk and butter
While it's not a perfect replacement in every situation, this combination of milk and butter will work well for cooked dishes like sauces or soups, or in baking. To replace a cup of heavy cream you'll need ¾ cup of milk, and ¼ cup (or 4 tablespoons) of unsalted butter. Start by melting the butter, then cool it slightly before whisking well into the milk.
Try this tip next time you want a velvety mushroom pasta sauce, marry-me chicken, or even a quiche Lorraine. It's also a great way to make scrambled eggs or mashed potatoes more luxurious. Where a milk and butter mix has its limitations is when you plan to whip the cream for a topping, or you need the cream to set. If you want to make a chocolate ganache or a creamy panna cotta, it's worth making that extra trip to the grocery store.