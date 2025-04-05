Here Are The Best Heavy Whipping Cream Substitutes To Commit To Memory
Heavy whipping cream (or just heavy cream) is a kitchen staple, especially for bakers. You need it to make whipped cream toppings and classic Southern grits, and you can even use it as a meat tenderizer for an extra succulent steak dinner. But what do you do if you've run out of it and can't get to the store? Don't scrap your dinner plans just yet. Instead, keep a heavy whipping cream substitute on hand. There are tons to pick from, but let's first focus on one you probably already have on hand: milk and butter.
Making your own heavy whipping cream is as easy as adding one part butter to two parts milk. All you have to do is whisk it together to combine it well, and you'll have something with a texture similar to heavy cream that you can add to your batters, sauces, and pans with no problem. Just note that this isn't the best option if you need to whip your cream into something light and fluffy. For that, we have a few other picks.
Coconut cream
Coconut cream is actually something you can make yourself at home, but it's easy to find on the shelves at a grocery store, too. You can use it as a 1-to-1 substitute for heavy cream, and it whips up well simply by chilling the cream and then whipping it by hand or with an electric mixer until it's soft and fluffy. Use a little confectioners' sugar to help stabilize the cream as you whip it. Once you have stiff peaks, you're done!
This hack is best saved for sweet treats, baked goods, and dishes with ingredients that suit a coconut flavor since that lingering coconutty taste is the main potential drawback here. It's also a pretty common food allergy, so it's not ideal if you're cooking for groups of people whose intolerances and allergens you aren't familiar with. Fortunately, we still have one more heavy whipping cream substitute combo for you to try.
Greek yogurt and milk
Greek yogurt stands out starkly from regular yogurt, and those differences make it a decent stand-in for heavy cream in terms of texture. It's also a great way of getting a little extra protein into your diet if this is something you struggle with. Adding a little milk to it helps thin out the yogurt, so you can easily use it in creamy chicken spinach soup, chicken marsala, alfredo sauce, and much more.
Tragically, though, this one's not super great in baking or if you need to whip your cream up. It's also going to leave behind a bit of that sour, yogurt-y tang, which is great in some dishes and less ideal in others. It'll take a little trial and error, but with so many options at hand, you're bound to find a heavy whipping cream substitute that works for you.