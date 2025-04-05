Here Are The Best Heavy Whipping Cream Substitutes To Commit To Memory

Heavy whipping cream (or just heavy cream) is a kitchen staple, especially for bakers. You need it to make whipped cream toppings and classic Southern grits, and you can even use it as a meat tenderizer for an extra succulent steak dinner. But what do you do if you've run out of it and can't get to the store? Don't scrap your dinner plans just yet. Instead, keep a heavy whipping cream substitute on hand. There are tons to pick from, but let's first focus on one you probably already have on hand: milk and butter.

Making your own heavy whipping cream is as easy as adding one part butter to two parts milk. All you have to do is whisk it together to combine it well, and you'll have something with a texture similar to heavy cream that you can add to your batters, sauces, and pans with no problem. Just note that this isn't the best option if you need to whip your cream into something light and fluffy. For that, we have a few other picks.