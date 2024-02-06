Heavy Cream Is The Ingredient That'll Make Your Grits Luxurious

You don't have to be from the South to enjoy the thick, hearty comfort that is a bowl of grits. The dish is inherently rich and creamy, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to make them even more luxurious. Like pasta and rice, grits release starch as they simmer over the stove, and many assert that the starches alone are responsible for the creaminess of grits. though butter and lard are common add-ins to enhance flavor and texture. However, heavy cream is the ingredient that will take your grits to the most luxurious heights.

It doesn't take much more than a splash of this rich and flavorful ingredient to infuse everything from sauces to desserts with silkiness and depth. You can whisk heavy cream into a freshly cooked pot of grits along with butter for an extra dose of dairy or us it as a supplementary cooking liquid to blend with water, stock, or even milk. Since heavy cream is slightly sweet, blending it with a savory stock or regular milk will temper the sweetness.

Some recipes add a cup of heavy cream per three or four cups of water or stock. Other recipes recommend using heavy cream along with half-and-half to thin out the cream without detracting from its rich flavor. You can also add freshly ground black pepper, white pepper, or sharp cheese to balance the sweetness and complement the grits' savory, earthy corn taste. Bringing the desired mixture of heavy cream and liquid to a boil will effectively incorporate it into the cooking foundation for the grits.