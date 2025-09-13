We Tested A Bizarre Hack For The Marshmallows In Lucky Charms Cereal

In the videos featuring massive marshmallows, you'll notice right away that something is a little off. Many of the colors don't quite match real Lucky Charms, but the shapes are oddly consistent. If you've ever toasted a real marshmallow before, you know they morph as they expand and become big, puffy blobs. You don't turn a little horseshoe marshmallow into a big horseshoe marshmallow. This was a prank video from the beginning. The first video appears to have been uploaded by Cereal Life on TikTok on April 1, 2025. But it spread beyond April Fool's Day, and a flicker of hope that it was real remained.

Much like the deliciousness of Rice Krispies treats, which merge crispy cereal with gooey marshmallow, this would-be hack promised something new and exciting. Plus, in all fairness, I was unsure what freeze-dried marshmallows might do in the microwave. At the cost of a box of cereal, it was worth a try to see if it would do anything even close to what the videos show, but sadly, it did not. In fact, the microwaved marshmallows didn't even get warm.

Normal marshmallows have a lot of air and moisture trapped inside. When you warm them, the air and moisture expand while the sugar softens, making the entire structure larger. A freeze-dried marshmallow has lost most of the air pockets and moisture, meaning there's very little to react with the heat of the microwave. That's why they don't expand anywhere near as much as normal marshmallows. This little joke was always too good to be true.