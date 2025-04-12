The Absolute Best Tip For Melting Marshmallows On The Stove
Marshmallows are quite tricky to bake with, especially if you're trying to melt them. They're incredibly sticky and always find a way to get all over you, your workspace, and your baking utensils. It's also relatively easy to overcook them and end up with a burnt marshmallow blob. Luckily, there are three main ways to melt marshmallows that reduce the sticky mess. The most popular is to toast them over a open flame and the second is to melt them in the microwave with a sprinkle of water. However, the absolute best way to melt them is on the stove over low heat. The lower temperature will prevent your marshmallows from overcooking and give you full control over the melting process.
Slowness is key. If you work too quickly, you're more likely to make mistakes that will completely ruin your marshmallows. And if the heat is too high, the sugars within them will quickly caramelize while the marshmallows become dehydrated. When this happens, they become a dry, inedible mess. Plus, overheating or burning them will change their flavor. That's why it's important to carefully watch your marshmallows throughout the entirety of the melting process. This process will take at least five to 10 minutes to complete and a decent amount of arm strength, since you have to repeatedly stir the marshmallows. The stirring is crucial because it allows you to melt a larger amount with ease and guarantees you'll get the same result every time.
How to properly melt marshmallows
Whether you plan on using a specific brand of store-bought marshmallows or a batch of homemade marshmallows, make sure to melt them alongside milk, water, butter, or oil. Each of these items will rehydrate the marshmallows and give them a smooth yet sticky consistency that's perfect to work with. While water won't change the flavor profile of your marshmallows, the other three will. Since each one contains fat, you can expect a hint of richness that will work beautifully with the sweetness of the marshmallows.
Luckily, it doesn't matter which you use because they all prevent your marshmallows from clinging to the pan, spatula, and you. A rubber spatula can be particularly helpful; since it has a smooth surface, you can easily stir the marshmallows without them sticking to everything. Greasing the spatula with butter or oil will further prevent sticking.
Since marshmallows tend to double in size when they're heated, it's best to melt them in a large pot so they have plenty of space to expand. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when melting them on the stove. The heat should be low enough that nothing sizzles when you place it in the pot. And your butter should never become brown. If that happens, the heat is too high. Once you've completely melted the marshmallows, you'll have a short window to use them before they harden. So, you need to immediately add your melted marshmallows to your coffee or favorite sweet treats or you risk having to throw them out.