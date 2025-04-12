The Absolute Best Tip For Melting Marshmallows On The Stove

Marshmallows are quite tricky to bake with, especially if you're trying to melt them. They're incredibly sticky and always find a way to get all over you, your workspace, and your baking utensils. It's also relatively easy to overcook them and end up with a burnt marshmallow blob. Luckily, there are three main ways to melt marshmallows that reduce the sticky mess. The most popular is to toast them over a open flame and the second is to melt them in the microwave with a sprinkle of water. However, the absolute best way to melt them is on the stove over low heat. The lower temperature will prevent your marshmallows from overcooking and give you full control over the melting process.

Slowness is key. If you work too quickly, you're more likely to make mistakes that will completely ruin your marshmallows. And if the heat is too high, the sugars within them will quickly caramelize while the marshmallows become dehydrated. When this happens, they become a dry, inedible mess. Plus, overheating or burning them will change their flavor. That's why it's important to carefully watch your marshmallows throughout the entirety of the melting process. This process will take at least five to 10 minutes to complete and a decent amount of arm strength, since you have to repeatedly stir the marshmallows. The stirring is crucial because it allows you to melt a larger amount with ease and guarantees you'll get the same result every time.