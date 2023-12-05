A Sprinkle Of Water Is Key To Melting Marshmallows In The Microwave

When you're in the kitchen and ready to add a gooey, sweet touch to your dessert, marshmallows are normally the go-to choice. But how do you melt them to perfection without a sticky disaster? The key is to use a sprinkle of water to melt marshmallows in the microwave. Water is the simple ingredient that changes everything, transforming the solid puffs into silky and smooth marshmallow cream.

Why does this work? Well, marshmallows are essentially made out of liquid, gelatin, sugar, and air. When heated in the microwave, the sugar in these sweet confections can burn and caramelize, and the marshmallows themselves can dry and dehydrate quickly without the added water. The added moisture helps them become creamy and gooey while melting in the microwave, which means the resulting texture will be consistent and smooth. This makes them easy to use in desserts like homemade rice crispy treats and chocolate bars.