Ree Drummond's Easy Tip For Baking Dump Cakes — Don't Melt The Butter

The basic elements of a dump cake include cake mix, pie filling, and butter with a number of different flavor combinations to choose from. While the single most important rule for dump cakes is never to mix your ingredients, this goes hand-in-hand with the kind of ingredients you choose. In a popular video from The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond, she emphasizes the importance of using cold slices of butter in lieu of melting the fat and pouring it on top of your cake.

This tip ranks among the absolute best lessons we've learned from Ree Drummond for its simplicity and thoughtfulness. Because a dump cake is not supposed to be mixed before it goes in the oven to bake, the intent behind pouring melted butter over the top is to add moisture. With Drummond's clever butter upgrade, the cold slices placed across the top ensure better coverage and properly portioned moisture throughout the dessert.

In her video, Drummond notes that dump cakes are known to be richly decadent. Considering how much butter it takes to keep the cake moist, this definitely tracks. It's much easier to lay pieces of butter on top of the pie filling covered with cake mix than having to strategically tilt your pan to accommodate a portion of melted butter. Keeping the butter cold also makes slicing and placement even easier.