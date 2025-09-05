This Texas Roadhouse Spinoff Restaurant Is Planning To Open Its 3rd Location In Ohio
Most folks (foodies and otherwise) will likely agree that the past few years have been tough ones. It has, however, been a good last few years for Bubba's 33. Over 2024, the restaurant chain realized sales growth of 15%, making Bubba's 33 the largest casual dining chain in the U.S. Now, the restaurant is looking toward its latest expansion in The Buckeye State.
In the natural world, fall is the season of pruning — and on September 3, 2025, the Beavercreek city planning commission approved a Bubba's 33 to replace a now-defunct TGI Fridays location. The old TGI Fridays has closed its doors for good in two cities, with this location having closed in November. Breathing fresh life into the state's local food scene, this third Bubba's 33 would sit between Giordano's and Skyline Chili, two Midwest staple chains. Construction is scheduled to begin in March, pending finalized approval by the Beavercreek City Council.
Rather than revamp the existing TGI Friday's to fit Bubba's 33's design, the old Friday's building will be torn down and a new restaurant erected in its place. The construction project is anticipated to stand at around 7,000 square feet, flanked by 145 parking spaces. Clearly, Bubba's 33 is expecting some major foot traffic for its Beavercreek location. The Dayton suburb is a vibrant tourist destination with a wide array of restaurants and shopping centers. This new Bubba's 33 on North Fairfield Road will join two existing Ohio locations in Toledo and Canton.
Bubba's 33 comes to Beavercreek
This expansion is part of the chain's larger plan to open 30 new restaurants nationwide by the end of 2025. In 2024, according to data firm ScrapeHero, Bubba's 33 encompassed 33 restaurants total, 21 of which were in Texas. The rest were scattered across the Midwest and the South. The company announced its expansion plan earlier this year, which set its sights on a broadened scope of 17 U.S. states. By May, Bubba's 33 had already met 12 new locations out of its quota of 30. The same month, USA Today reported that Bubba's 33 had plans to open a new location in North Olmsted, OH — an area three hours away from Beavercreek by car. So, time will tell where Bubba's 33 heads next.
If you're not familiar with the fast-growing chain, it's a spinoff owned by Texas Roadhouse, in addition to sibling restaurant Jaggers. The "33" in the title is a nod to 1933, the year when Prohibition officially ended in the U.S. The "Bubba" part refers to Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor's nickname. Befitting its laid-back, spirit-centric name, Bubba's 33 is a casual sit-down sports bar concept with a larger emphasis on beer than Texas Roadhouse. Instead, the Bubba's 33 menu is more about burgers, pizzas, appetizers, and wings than steaks. Bubba's is also serving up a sprawling variety of draft beers and cocktails (the menu even has its own dedicated margarita section).