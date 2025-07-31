The 2 Chains You May Not Have Realized Texas Roadhouse Owns

Texas Roadhouse may just be the most successful restaurant chain in America right now, and it isn't content to stick with just one concept. Texas Roadhouse has not only beaten its steakhouse chain competitors in recent years, but it has also surpassed Olive Garden to become the top casual dining chain in the entire country by sales. And Texas Roadhouse isn't just expanding its top brand; it's channeling that momentum into two smaller chains you may not have heard of yet but almost certainly will soon: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.

Bubba's 33 and Jaggers have actually been around for a while. They are sibling restaurants, both created by Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor in 2013 and 2014, respectively, to complement its main brand. However, the chains both shy away from Texas Roadhouse's steak menu, instead focusing on burgers and other specialties, although the two brands each target different segments of the market.

Bubba's 33 is a casual dining sit-down concept like Texas Roadhouse, but with more of a sports bar concept focused on beer. The 33 actually refers to the year Prohibition ended in the United States. Meanwhile, Jaggers is a "fast-casual" concept looking to compete more with Five Guys and other high-quality burger joints. While it does have dine-in seats, Jaggers does counter service and has a drive-thru, with a lower price point than either Texas Roadhouse or Bubba's 33.