The 2 Chains You May Not Have Realized Texas Roadhouse Owns
Texas Roadhouse may just be the most successful restaurant chain in America right now, and it isn't content to stick with just one concept. Texas Roadhouse has not only beaten its steakhouse chain competitors in recent years, but it has also surpassed Olive Garden to become the top casual dining chain in the entire country by sales. And Texas Roadhouse isn't just expanding its top brand; it's channeling that momentum into two smaller chains you may not have heard of yet but almost certainly will soon: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.
Bubba's 33 and Jaggers have actually been around for a while. They are sibling restaurants, both created by Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor in 2013 and 2014, respectively, to complement its main brand. However, the chains both shy away from Texas Roadhouse's steak menu, instead focusing on burgers and other specialties, although the two brands each target different segments of the market.
Bubba's 33 is a casual dining sit-down concept like Texas Roadhouse, but with more of a sports bar concept focused on beer. The 33 actually refers to the year Prohibition ended in the United States. Meanwhile, Jaggers is a "fast-casual" concept looking to compete more with Five Guys and other high-quality burger joints. While it does have dine-in seats, Jaggers does counter service and has a drive-thru, with a lower price point than either Texas Roadhouse or Bubba's 33.
Bubba's 33 and Jaggers are growing chains created by Texas Roadhouse
While neither chain has seen the explosive growth that Texas Roadhouse has in the last decade, both are gaining steam and expanding. In 2014, Bubba's 33 saw sales growth that outpaced even Texas Roadhouse, jumping more than 20% (via Restaurant Business). That made it the fastest-growing sports bar chain in the country, and there are now 52 locations nationwide. Beyond burgers, Bubba's also sells sports bar staples like wings, chicken sandwiches, queso dip, and fried pickles, as well as pizza, lasagna, and a few basic steak options. Texas Roadhouse has seen major success with Bubba's 33, which focuses heavily on making everything on their menu from scratch in-house — and customers have noticed. Bubba's 33 beats the average sports bar chain in sales by almost 50% per location.
Conversely, Jaggers has been slower to grow, with only 20 locations in 2025, a jump from only 13 in just the previous year. Jaggers was conceptualized as a combo burger/chicken chain that would compete with multiple brands, including Chick-fil-A and the aforementioned Five Guys. Its menu features a variety of burgers, shakes, and both chicken sandwiches and tenders, an acknowledgement of Raising Cane's unexpected success with chicken fingers. Not that Texas Roadhouse needs to take a lot of pointers from anyone. The success of its own brands has set the standard that most of the industry is chasing, and for now at least it seems like every brand it touches turns to gold.