The Cottage Cheese Brand To Avoid If You Hate Watery Texture
Cottage cheese is one of those foods you either love or hate. It's a quick source of protein — perfect for breakfast, a mid-afternoon snack, or a post-workout boost. But some brands make it more hassle than help. We tested eight popular cottage cheeses from stores like Target and Walmart, tasting each plain on the same day to see which ones actually make your fridge feel stocked with something worth eating.
Imagine opening the container in the morning only to have a puddle of liquid spill over your counter. If you prefer your cottage cheese thick and hearty, Daisy Low-Fat Cottage Cheese might disappoint. The curds are soft and overly creamy instead of firm, the smell can be off-putting, and the flavor just doesn't hit like we thought it should. It ranked near the bottom of our list, missing the satisfying mouthfeel and classic taste you expect.
On the bright side, it's not all bad: 13 grams of protein, 90 calories per half-cup, and a simple formula of milk, cream, and salt with just 2% fat. It works if you're the type of bodybuilder who downs it with applesauce — or if you're adding it to recipes where consistency doesn't matter. But if watery cottage cheese makes you cringe, this is the one to avoid.
How to make it work
So, you've got a container of cottage cheese on hand, but it's a little ... watery. Don't toss it just yet — there are some simple hacks people swear by. Some Facebook users suggest laying a napkin on top before sealing it, storing it upside down in the fridge, or just giving it a solid stir before scooping. Sometimes, that's all it takes to get the curds back in shape.
If those tricks don't work, don't panic. Cottage cheese is surprisingly versatile. Toss it into a high-protein smoothie where the extra water makes sense — you'll barely notice the texture, and it adds a nice bit of richness. Or, if you're feeling adventurous in the kitchen, stir it into scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese mixed with eggs gives them extra fluff and creaminess, making your breakfast feel a little fancy without any extra effort.
On the other hand, if you're looking for brands that deliver reliable taste and quality, Breakstone and Good Culture are solid picks. Both held up well in our tests — the curds were firm, creamy but not watery, and the flavor just worked. At the end of the day, just make sure your watery cottage cheese hasn't gone bad. According to the USDA, cottage cheese keeps in the fridge for about a week, so check the smell and the date before digging in.