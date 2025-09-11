The Cottage Cheese Brand To Avoid If You Hate Watery Texture

Cottage cheese is one of those foods you either love or hate. It's a quick source of protein — perfect for breakfast, a mid-afternoon snack, or a post-workout boost. But some brands make it more hassle than help. We tested eight popular cottage cheeses from stores like Target and Walmart, tasting each plain on the same day to see which ones actually make your fridge feel stocked with something worth eating.

Imagine opening the container in the morning only to have a puddle of liquid spill over your counter. If you prefer your cottage cheese thick and hearty, Daisy Low-Fat Cottage Cheese might disappoint. The curds are soft and overly creamy instead of firm, the smell can be off-putting, and the flavor just doesn't hit like we thought it should. It ranked near the bottom of our list, missing the satisfying mouthfeel and classic taste you expect.

On the bright side, it's not all bad: 13 grams of protein, 90 calories per half-cup, and a simple formula of milk, cream, and salt with just 2% fat. It works if you're the type of bodybuilder who downs it with applesauce — or if you're adding it to recipes where consistency doesn't matter. But if watery cottage cheese makes you cringe, this is the one to avoid.