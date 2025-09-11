How To Stop Wasting Fresh Food When You Don't Cook Often

Everybody wants you to cook fresh, and you probably do as well, but for some people, that isn't always in the cards. Maybe you work long hours, maybe you're a student, or maybe you're just too tired to expend extra effort in the kitchen. No matter the reason, you know you should be cooking more fresh homemade meals, so you stock up on ingredients, only to watch them go bad when you don't get around to using them. It's a vicious cycle of waste that can further discourage you from trying to cook. But there's a simple solution that will let you cook when the opportunity arises, without the worry about stocking up on and wasting fresh food. You need to embrace the freezer and the can.

There is a tendency to dismiss frozen and canned food as less worthy than fresh ingredients, but that is far from the truth. It's not that there is no downside to preserved food, but the flexibility you get from it is incredibly helpful in reducing waste, and you can still make plenty of healthy and delicious home-cooked meals. From a nutritional standpoint, both canned and frozen vegetables can be every bit as good for you as fresh. That's because preserved produce is often packaged straight from the field at the height of its freshness, which protects its vitamins and minerals at their peak. So you aren't doing your body a disservice in any way by making a side of frozen spinach.