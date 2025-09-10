The Step That Turns Ordinary Cauliflower Into A Crispy Crowd-Pleaser
Roasting cauliflower is easy, but due to its high water content, it doesn't usually get crunchy-crisp. That's where the easy order of steps known as the dry-wet-dry method comes in. Utilizing a combination of cornstarch, protein, and Panko, the sequence builds a thin shell that dries quickly and traps in air. Most importantly, the coating browns before the interior goes soft. This results in a perfectly brown and delicately crisp cauliflower that's still tender on the inside, instead of your usual damp florets.
Begin your first dry sequence by tossing the cauliflower in a mix of flour, cornstarch, and seasonings. From there, you dip it into your binder of choice – beaten eggs work or, if you're vegan, you can use aquafaba or a splash of plant-based milk. Finally, press the wet cauliflower into dry, flaky Panko breadcrumbs. Now that the dry-wet-dry sequence is complete, you can spread the cauliflower on to a sheet pan and lightly mist or drizzle it with oil. Space them carefully, because crowding will only create steam and undo everything you just built.
Roasted at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, flipping once in between, your cauliflower will easily achieve a deeply golden brown color. Just be sure to sprinkle it with our taste tester's favorite finishing salt the moment it comes out and while the surface is still hot so that it sticks.
Cauli variations
Once you've nailed your crispy cauliflower with the wet-dry-wet method, you can steer the flavors in any direction. For a richer base, marinate florets in buttermilk first, then bread them. Or, if you're vegan, sneak a teaspoon of Dijon into the binder for more flavor. You can also spice the dredge with smoked paprika and cayenne for an easy buffalo wing alternative, or lemon zest and grated Parmesan for brighter, brinier bites. Finally, if you're feeling saucy, you can try tossing the hot, crispy florets in a sticky garlic glaze like recipe developer Miriam Hanh does in her cauliflower wing recipe.
If you want to play with the crispiness of your cauliflower, you can swap the Panko for anything from crushed cornflakes to matzo meal or a gluten-free breading alternative. You could also add a pinch of baking powder to the flour and cornstarch mix – the alkaline encourages browning and releases tiny bubbles as it heats, which makes a lacier crunch. While the breading is what turns cauliflower into a dish that might disappear before it even hits the table, you can expand on its flavors with crunchy-creamy contrasts by serving it with a lemon-tahini sauce, ranch, blue cheese, garlicky yogurt, or a quick salsa verde.