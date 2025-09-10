The Step That Turns Ordinary Cauliflower Into A Crispy Crowd-Pleaser

Roasting cauliflower is easy, but due to its high water content, it doesn't usually get crunchy-crisp. That's where the easy order of steps known as the dry-wet-dry method comes in. Utilizing a combination of cornstarch, protein, and Panko, the sequence builds a thin shell that dries quickly and traps in air. Most importantly, the coating browns before the interior goes soft. This results in a perfectly brown and delicately crisp cauliflower that's still tender on the inside, instead of your usual damp florets.

Begin your first dry sequence by tossing the cauliflower in a mix of flour, cornstarch, and seasonings. From there, you dip it into your binder of choice – beaten eggs work or, if you're vegan, you can use aquafaba or a splash of plant-based milk. Finally, press the wet cauliflower into dry, flaky Panko breadcrumbs. Now that the dry-wet-dry sequence is complete, you can spread the cauliflower on to a sheet pan and lightly mist or drizzle it with oil. Space them carefully, because crowding will only create steam and undo everything you just built.

Roasted at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, flipping once in between, your cauliflower will easily achieve a deeply golden brown color. Just be sure to sprinkle it with our taste tester's favorite finishing salt the moment it comes out and while the surface is still hot so that it sticks.