The Canned Fish At Trader Joe's You Should Absolutely Add To Your Shopping Cart

No skin or bones to fuss with. Firm flakes break tidily with a fork, with an underlying, gentle smokiness. If you only add one canned fish to your Trader Joe's cart, make it the Farm Raised Hardwood Smoked Trout Fillets. The trout is packed in canola oil, so after cracking open the can, drain, then splash the fish with good olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Try folding the fish into an omelet with cream cheese and chives, or blitz it with yogurt, horseradish, and lemon for a five-minute smoked trout dip.

The mild, shelf-stable protein complements a variety of flavor profiles, which is why we ranked it first among nine Trader Joe's canned fish. Because the tin is petite, portioning is straightforward and waste stays low; buy two if you're feeding more than one or want leftovers for a trout-and-potato hash.

There's also a sustainability angle. Trout is generally a lower-impact choice compared with larger, long-range species. Farmed trout are raised in freshwater systems with efficient feed conversion, and the species' smaller size means lower mercury than big pelagic fish. For those trying to eat more fish without defaulting to tuna, smoked trout gives you clean flavor and versatility with fewer tradeoffs. The ingredient list is short — trout, oil, salt, smoke — which is exactly what you want in a pantry tin. Plus, a drained tin is roughly a single serving with about 20 grams of protein, so with just a handful of baby arugula and a squeeze of lemon, lunch is solved.