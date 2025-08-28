9 Trader Joe's Canned Fish, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is the kind of place where you can pick up all of your most basic kitchen needs for the week, so it only makes sense that the chain has a well-stocked canned fish selection. I love keeping canned fish on hand for an easy protein source for lunches or weeknight dinners, and Trader Joe's always keeps me well-stocked. However, not every kind of Trader Joe's canned fish is created equally. I decided to taste my way through nine of the grocery store chain's most popular offerings, ranking the selections from worst to best according to my taste.

The criteria I used for this ranking include flavor, fishiness, and texture. The best-ranked fish of the bunch have a bold, intense flavor that isn't too fishy, along with a nice flaky (or melty) texture, depending on the type of fish in question. That being said, all of these selections are pretty solid, which means it's probably safe to buy whatever kind of canned fish you're craving the next time you find yourself in the canned section at TJ's. Once you get a better sense of what Trader Joe's has to offer on the canned fish front, you may never go back to those bougie, specialty store basic canned fish products ever again.