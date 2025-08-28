9 Trader Joe's Canned Fish, Ranked Worst To Best
Trader Joe's is the kind of place where you can pick up all of your most basic kitchen needs for the week, so it only makes sense that the chain has a well-stocked canned fish selection. I love keeping canned fish on hand for an easy protein source for lunches or weeknight dinners, and Trader Joe's always keeps me well-stocked. However, not every kind of Trader Joe's canned fish is created equally. I decided to taste my way through nine of the grocery store chain's most popular offerings, ranking the selections from worst to best according to my taste.
The criteria I used for this ranking include flavor, fishiness, and texture. The best-ranked fish of the bunch have a bold, intense flavor that isn't too fishy, along with a nice flaky (or melty) texture, depending on the type of fish in question. That being said, all of these selections are pretty solid, which means it's probably safe to buy whatever kind of canned fish you're craving the next time you find yourself in the canned section at TJ's. Once you get a better sense of what Trader Joe's has to offer on the canned fish front, you may never go back to those bougie, specialty store basic canned fish products ever again.
9. Chunk Skipjack Tuna in Water
Sometimes, you just need a cheap, reliable can of tuna, and that's exactly what you'll get when you select Trader Joe's Chunk Skipjack Tuna in Water. But if you're looking for the tastiest canned tuna of them all, you're likely to be disappointed with this selection. Generally speaking, tuna packed in water just doesn't taste as good as it should, with its dry texture and strange fishiness. I will almost always select tuna packed in olive oil instead, which tempers that bold, fishy flavor and provides the ingredient with more richness and fattiness.
However, for tuna packed in water, this stuff really isn't bad. The tuna has a nice, fresh flavor to it and flakes beautifully. Although this definitely wouldn't be my first choice of canned fish at Trader Joe's, you could definitely use this stuff in a tuna salad or dilly tuna casserole recipe, where that lack of fattiness isn't so obvious.
8. Sockeye Salmon
When you're reaching for canned food instead of fresh, it's often because you want to save a bit of time in the kitchen. Sure, you could always cook fresh salmon, but if you're just looking for an easy way to incorporate some beneficial fats and protein into a casual lunch, canned salmon is the ideal alternative. That's why I don't personally love canned fish that contains bones, like Trader Joe's Sockeye Salmon. Picking around the bones isn't too difficult, but it does require an extra bit of work you won't have to deal with if you choose another type of canned salmon from Trader Joe's.
This also isn't the most delicious type of salmon I've tasted from TJ's, although it's certainly not bad. It has a milder, less pronounced flavor than the other canned salmon varieties I tried, which might be better for those who don't tend to like salmon, but it's admittedly slightly disappointing for those who do. Out of all the canned salmon I've tried from Trader Joe's, I feel the least inclined to buy this particular variety.
7. Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon
When you're looking for a step up in terms of salmon quality and ease, it may be time to turn to Trader Joe's Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon. The main appeal of this product is the fact that it's boneless and skinless, which means that you don't have to worry about picking tiny, individual bones out of every piece of salmon you add to your meal. Like the Sockeye Salmon, this salmon has a relatively mild flavor, which makes it approachable for most fish lovers. Although I would prefer a bolder, more pronounced flavor, this stuff gets the job done when you're looking for that basic salmon flavor.
One thing to remember about this salmon, though, is the fact that there's no salt added in the recipe. Therefore, you'll likely want to add a bit extra to whatever you're making to ensure that you get just the right flavor. Although the fish might taste better with some salt in the mix, we like that this product allows us to control the sodium content of the meal we make with it.
6. Solid White Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil
When you're looking for a solid, albeit basic, canned tuna that you can keep on hand in your pantry for easy meals and snacks, look no further than Trader Joe's Solid White Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil. This tuna may not necessarily blow your mind, but it should work well in almost all canned tuna applications. The tuna itself is sort of dry with an intensely flaky texture, but the fact that it's packed in olive oil means that you get that richness that fish needs to shine. Drizzle that olive oil over a leafy green salad to add a pop of flavor to your dish, or simply discard it if you're trying to watch your fat intake.
Although this might not be my favorite canned fish Trader Joe's has to offer, it's still something that I buy on a regular basis thanks to its versatility and affordability. Everyone has those pantry staples that they keep going back to time and time again, and this tuna is absolutely one of mine.
5. Wild Caught Skinless and Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil
Sardines are everywhere right now, and it's for good reason. The little, sometimes stinky fish can add a ton of flavor to any dish they touch, and they can even be enjoyed on their own with a side salad for a quick and easy lunch. They're one of my favorite ingredients to have on hand whenever I want to make a simple but filling pasta dish or when I'm looking for an easy protein source on nights I just don't want to cook. Canned sardines come in many shapes and sizes, but I happen to think that Trader Joe's Wild Caught Skinless and Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil are some of the most accessible sardines out there.
Because these are both boneless and skinless, you can take the sardines right out of the oil and use them however you'd like in a recipe. They have a milder flavor than most sardines, without the intense fishiness that you might expect from this type of seafood. Plus, the inclusion of olive oil gives them a lovely, velvety texture that flakes incredibly well. If you're just dipping your toes into the world of sardines, this can is an excellent place to start.
4. Lightly Smoked Salmon
Trader Joe's offers a surprising amount of canned salmon, but it just so happens that the brand's Lightly Smoked Salmon is my absolute favorite. This is another can of boneless and skinless salmon, which makes it exceptionally easy to work with, whether you're eating it straight out of the can or incorporating it into a separate dish. The applewood smoking on this salmon is incredibly subtle, offering just a hint of the woodiness that you might expect from smoked fish, but it's an extra touch of flavor that makes a big difference. While the other canned salmon I tried from Trader Joe's seemed somewhat lackluster, that's not a problem here. This stuff packs plenty of flavor.
Then, there's the texture. It's easy to break this salmon up into easy-to-eat chunks, and the inclusion of plenty of olive oil means that the flesh is nice and soft, while still offering the kind of firmness you'd expect of salmon. When you're searching for the best canned salmon that Trader Joe's has to offer, this should be your go-to product.
3. Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil
Canned anchovies have so many uses that they're even one of the essential ingredients some celebrity chefs keep in their pantry. You can drape them over toast or crackers if you want to enjoy them whole, but I often melt them in butter or oil to give my dishes an umami boost of flavor when plain old salt and spices just aren't doing the trick. Luckily, Trader Joe's has you covered on the anchovy front, as the brand's Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil are absolutely a product you should keep on hand.
These anchovies have a relatively mild flavor, although they still pack their essential fishiness in every bite. They melt into fat quite nicely, creating a flavorful base for stir frys, pasta dishes, and beyond. Plus, the olive oil in the can is also flavorful — perhaps more than other anchovy brands' oil I've tried, making it ideal for drizzling over your finished dish for that extra touch to liven things up.
2. Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
Want to take things up a notch when it comes to your canned tuna game? If so, you're going to want to try Trader Joe's Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil. This yellowfin tuna has a bolder, more intense tuna flavor than its albacore cousin, which is known for its lighter, more neutral flavor. This tuna has a lovely brightness to it that really pops when it's paired with other ingredients. Additionally, its firmer texture makes it a great option when you're really trying to highlight canned tuna in a dish instead of using it as more of a nutrition-focused filling.
Of course, this tuna is also packed in olive oil, which gives the fish a lovely, buttery, soft texture, despite its firmness. This canned tuna especially shines in salads where it functions as the star of the show. If you're going to eat canned tuna all on its own or otherwise not cooked into a larger dish, this is the Trader Joe's tuna I would recommend.
1. Farm Raised Hardwood Smoked Trout Fillets Skinless in Canola Oil
Already love salmon? Then there's a good chance that trout is up your alley too. In fact, when it comes to the canned fish selection at Trader Joe's, I like these Farm Raised Hardwood Smoked Trout Fillets Skinless in Canola Oil better than any of the salmon varieties I tried. These fish fillets flake beautifully, with a firmness that holds the pieces together well enough that they don't immediately disintegrate into your dish. The meat is super rich and luscious, although it's arguably less fatty than its salmon counterparts. The addition of canola oil doesn't really add much in terms of flavor but ensures that the fish stays nice and hydrated until you're ready to dig in.
There's really only a very light smokiness here, which makes this trout super approachable and versatile for a wide range of recipes. You can't find smoked canned trout of this quality everywhere, so it's definitely worth picking up the next time you find yourself at Trader Joe's.
Methodology
I chose these canned fish varieties based on availability at my local Trader Joe's and aimed not to get too many duplicates of similar products. The criteria for the ranking include overall flavor, including fishiness, as well as texture, with a focus on firmness and flakiness. The fish with the best flavor and texture rose to the top of the ranking, while those that were missing something in terms of either flavor or texture ranked near the bottom of the pack.