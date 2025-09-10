Cocktail Pros Explain How To Plan Making Alcoholic Punch For A Party

While bartenders and mixologists make quick work of single-serve cocktails, the last thing we want to do as hosts is spend all our time making drinks for guests. That's why an alcoholic punch is such a convenient centerpiece for parties. We consulted two cocktail pros — David Kravitz, beverage director at The Group Hospitality (which includes Olio e Piu) and Lexi Parker, beverage manager at Poka Lola Social Club – to explain the best way to plan making alcoholic punches for your party.

David Kravitz suggests that punch is simply a cocktail served in large format. He says, "In my mind a punch would be classified as a type of cocktail." He clarifies, "It seems as though punch is specifically a large format drink, but we serve single serving portions of punch all the time."

Like a regular cocktail, punch is all about ratios. Kravitz tells us that "making a large format version of a punch is all about scaling up your ratios of ingredients for however many people you're trying to serve. I always start with specs for a single serving of something and scale it up from there."

Of course, large-format punch recipes provide multiple servings of a cocktail right off the bat, but you might need more than the recipe calls for. To that effect, Parker says, "For ratios, I would ask myself how many guests I have and multiply the recipe to provide two glasses of punch per person assuming you would be moving to wine with dinner and after dinner drinks."