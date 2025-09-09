We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A well-cared-for cast iron pan is an indispensable kitchen tool that can last a lifetime. The pans are durable, fairly nonstick (without the chemical coating), and can withstand high temperatures. They're also great on stovetops, in the oven, and even over open flames. Knowing how to clean them, however, can feel confusing as everyone has their own opinion on which tools and techniques to use — not to mention the controversy regarding whether or not you should clean a cast iron skillet with soap. One simple hack that repeatedly shows up is club soda. So, what happens when you clean cast iron with club soda? Not that much.

A basic staple in a bartender's arsenal, club soda is best known for its use in cocktails, where it adds fizzy bubbles and lends a subtle touch of salty, mineral flavor to classics like a mojito or a legendary Tom Collins. But, club soda's merits have been reported to extend far beyond the bar. It's been touted for use as a cleaning agent on everything from windows and mirrors to carpets and jewelry, and rumored to deodorize refrigerators and give plants a perky boost. When it comes to cleaning cast iron, its reputation is said to remove caked-on grime and even rust. But, does it? We decided to test its cleaning power on a lightly soiled pan and something a bit cruddier. The problem, however, was that the results weren't all that impressive.