What Happens When You Clean Cast Iron With Club Soda
A well-cared-for cast iron pan is an indispensable kitchen tool that can last a lifetime. The pans are durable, fairly nonstick (without the chemical coating), and can withstand high temperatures. They're also great on stovetops, in the oven, and even over open flames. Knowing how to clean them, however, can feel confusing as everyone has their own opinion on which tools and techniques to use — not to mention the controversy regarding whether or not you should clean a cast iron skillet with soap. One simple hack that repeatedly shows up is club soda. So, what happens when you clean cast iron with club soda? Not that much.
A basic staple in a bartender's arsenal, club soda is best known for its use in cocktails, where it adds fizzy bubbles and lends a subtle touch of salty, mineral flavor to classics like a mojito or a legendary Tom Collins. But, club soda's merits have been reported to extend far beyond the bar. It's been touted for use as a cleaning agent on everything from windows and mirrors to carpets and jewelry, and rumored to deodorize refrigerators and give plants a perky boost. When it comes to cleaning cast iron, its reputation is said to remove caked-on grime and even rust. But, does it? We decided to test its cleaning power on a lightly soiled pan and something a bit cruddier. The problem, however, was that the results weren't all that impressive.
Club soda is a fail
Club soda is water that's laced with carbon dioxide to create all those bubbles, and enhanced with a host of minerals to improve flavor and mouthfeel. It's these minerals that can help lift grit and grime. Though the exact combination varies by brand, the one I used to test this hack (Canada Dry) contains sodium bicarbonate, sodium citrate, potassium sulfate, and disodium phosphate. While those who recommend club soda also note the soda's acidic properties for loosening baked-on food and removing rust, the carbonic acid in club soda is so mild that pans may need additional soaking or scrubbing.
After testing this hack twice on a Lodge Cast Iron Comal — once with day-old, baked-on, sugar-charred shrimp remains and another time with residues from simple grilled chicken — it performed equally disappointingly. I still had to resort to using a hard, plastic scraper and a vigorous turn with a pot brush scrubber just to get it clean.
The easiest trick to clean cast iron pans? Clean them while they're hot. Run the still-warm pans under hot water, before wiping them down with a soft cloth or brush scrubber. For harder residues or rust, sprinkle baking soda on your pan (Eric Adjepong uses salt to deep clean cast iron) and use a scrubber to rub these abrasives against food particles and rust until they dislodge. Scrubbing with a sliced potato can also clean stubborn stains as it contains rust-removing oxalic acid. Always dry the pan thoroughly with a clean towel afterwards, applying oil to keep cast iron well-seasoned.