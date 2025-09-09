Fresh Market's Best Coffee Choice Has A Refreshing Citrus-Inspired Taste
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you prefer to prepare your own coffee at home, choosing the best brand of beans is vital to yielding an excellent cup. What's more, you can also use your favorite blend in recipes for coffee-rubbed steak and much more. Looking at Fresh Market's variety of flavors, there is a lot to consider among the different tastes and strengths. Tasting Table got to work ranking nine Fresh Market brand coffees to determine which one is the absolute best and placed its Colombian coffee at the very top of the list.
Per Tasting Table's research, the dark roast 100% Arabica coffee is perfect for a leisurely sip. Though typically considered acidic for its citrus notes, this coffee manages to let rich tropical tastes and hints of cocoa and smokiness come through in a full and satisfying way. The depth and complexity of flavor certainly makes this blend distinctive, with plenty of ways to enjoy it to match your taste preferences.
A coffee-lover's dream, the Colombian coffee stands out against other Fresh Market offerings like café cinnamon and brown sugar blends for the sheer fact that its natural flavors far exceed any artificial or additional tastes. Though it might seem like a coffee with such a myriad of flavors at work could overwhelm, the smooth finish and satisfying sip manages to avoid this pitfall for a truly unique experience.
Tips for enjoying a cup of Fresh Market Colombian coffee
There are a number of different coffee brewing methods, each with their own merits and limitations. For the purposes of Tasting Table's rankings, each Fresh Market coffee was brewed using a regular drip coffee maker and left black to get a better sense of the flavors of each one. With that said, there's no limit to how you can enjoy Fresh Market Colombian coffee.
Whether you fancy a French press, pour-over, and more, choose the style that's right for you in terms of time, taste, and equipment. If you love lattes, also consider the fact that a Colombian blend is among the best coffee beans to use for preparing that delicious drink. No matter if you take it hot or iced, sweetened or with added cream or milk, just remember that this coffee has a lot going on in every sip and you'll want any enhancements to accentuate the flavor without overpowering it.
Coffee can also be an excellent addition to meat rubs for smoking or barbecuing. Furthermore, it makes an ideal liquid to swap in place of water in a boxed cake mix like Duncan Hines Classic Devil's Food Cake Mix for bolder flavor. If you love to drink it, you'll surely love to cook with it, and this Fresh Market favorite will suit just about any coffee-related need you can imagine.