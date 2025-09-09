Wrap Your Salmon In This Thin, Cured Meat For An Elevated Weeknight Dinner
Filled with essential vitamins, nutrients, and great taste, salmon is a wonderful and nourishing choice for your next meal. There are plenty of baked salmon recipes for easy weeknight dinners that are sure to satisfy. But if you really want to dress up your fish dish, wrap your salmon with a portion of prosciutto for an extra savory treat.
This ingredient addition works so well as the flavors of the cured meat and fish complement one another. Much like wrapping tuna steaks with bacon, wrapping prosciutto around salmon gives it more of a lox-like feel with the added element of a unique, chewy, and fatty texture to contrast the typically flaky fish.
You can make this meal upgrade as simple or complex as you want to depending on your preferences. Knowing the different types of prosciutto as well as the varieties of salmon available, this will allow for several different combinations of the two. What's more? This tip will work with several cooking methods, including baking, pan-searing, grilling, and more.
Tips for preparing prosciutto-wrapped salmon
Determine how much of your fish you'd like to be wrapped in the prosciutto and choose enough of the cured meat to accommodate. You can wrap the filets around the middle, all over, or any way you please. If possible, it's a good idea to select a package of pre-sliced prosciutto to ensure each piece is evenly portioned for your fish. For full coverage, try overlapping your prosciutto pieces before rolling your salmon in the meat and then cooking it to your liking.
Of the different types of salmon to choose from, sockeye tends to be more fishy in flavor, while Atlantic and coho are milder. The firmness of a sockeye salmon will complement the cured texture of the prosciutto, while a more flaky and tender type will take on a more melty mouthfeel from the fatty richness of the meat.
You can cook these salmon in just about any way imaginable. Consider preparing chunks of salmon on kebab skewers for grilling or oven-baking. Add your favorite complementary seasonings to your fish before cooking to bring out the best of both the fish and cured meat flavors. If you want to pair this entree with a savory side dish, try sauteed green vegetables or a refreshing salad. Whether cooked in chunks, filets, or even whole, wrapping pieces of prosciutto around your salmon will make it irresistible.