Wrap Your Salmon In This Thin, Cured Meat For An Elevated Weeknight Dinner

Filled with essential vitamins, nutrients, and great taste, salmon is a wonderful and nourishing choice for your next meal. There are plenty of baked salmon recipes for easy weeknight dinners that are sure to satisfy. But if you really want to dress up your fish dish, wrap your salmon with a portion of prosciutto for an extra savory treat.

This ingredient addition works so well as the flavors of the cured meat and fish complement one another. Much like wrapping tuna steaks with bacon, wrapping prosciutto around salmon gives it more of a lox-like feel with the added element of a unique, chewy, and fatty texture to contrast the typically flaky fish.

You can make this meal upgrade as simple or complex as you want to depending on your preferences. Knowing the different types of prosciutto as well as the varieties of salmon available, this will allow for several different combinations of the two. What's more? This tip will work with several cooking methods, including baking, pan-searing, grilling, and more.