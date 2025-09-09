The Japanese Condiment To Try When You're Tired Of Plain Tuna Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuna salad, at its most basic, is a blend of canned tuna and mayonnaise that we dress up with other condiments like vinegar, Dijon mustard, or even pickle relish. These are classic condiments, but yuzu kosho — which you can purchase on Amazon — is the Japanese condiment that'll bring a unique and robust flavor that outshines its other common counterparts.

Yuzu kosho is a fermented chili and citrus paste made from yuzu, a Japanese citrus, Thai green or red chilies, and salt, mashed together and fermented for a few days. This chili paste provides a salty, spicy, umami-rich profile with strong vegetal and citrus notes. In Japanese cuisine, yuzu kosho is often mixed into soy sauce as a condiment to pair with sashimi, since its fermentation adds a funky umami that complements the oceanic umami of raw fish. By that rationale, it'll be the perfect pairing to enhance canned tuna. Plus, the heat of the chili peppers and brightness of the yuzu will season a bland, creamy mayonnaise-based sauce all on their own.

You don't have to change anything about your tuna salad recipe; simply add a quarter to half a teaspoon of yuzu kosho to the mayonnaise and other wet ingredients before tossing in the tuna and mixing. A little bit goes a long way. And since yuzu kosho is quite salty, you may want to leave the salt out of your recipe.