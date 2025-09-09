Is Trader Joe's Vegetable Pad Thai Worth Buying? Reddit Has The Answer

Though not all the Reddit reviews for Trader Joe's vegetable pad Thai are glowing, many fans are still willing to make the most of the dish with some small adjustments. For example, some advise warming the dish in the microwave for less time than indicated on the package's instructions and then finishing the cooking on the stovetop. You can also try cooking it entirely on the stovetop by stir-frying it in a pan to liven up the meal.

Other Redditors recommend adding a portion of The Original Huy Fong Sriracha and a generous squeeze of lime juice to amp up the flavors. For those who don't adhere to a vegan diet, suggestions also include adding some scrambled eggs and pieces of cooked chicken to the dish. If you're planning to enjoy this Trader Joe's frozen food as an entree on its own, adding extra proteins can certainly help vary the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the dish.

You can always add cubes of fried tofu or plant-based meat to round out your meal if chicken and eggs aren't your choice. As a side dish, it can also provide a complementary pairing to any of your other favorite Thai food entrees. Add more vegetables to the mix for even more essential vitamins. Whether vegan or not, if you love Thai food, giving this frozen Trader Joe's meal a try is well worth it.