The Simple Mexican Food Order Elvis Couldn't Get Enough Of

Elvis Presley was a legend — a larger-than-life character who stole the hearts of people around the world during his reign as the King of Rock and Roll. But at the end of the day, he was just a regular human being, and he loved Mexican food just as much as anybody. While Presley didn't seem partial to Taco Tuesdays or chips and salsa, there was one item he always ordered from Las Casuelas Original, one of his 9 go-to restaurants across the U.S., and that was ranchero beans and an iced tea. "Elvis did eat here," one of the owners told Palm Springs Life. "The ranchero sauce is to die for — it's the way my grandparents did it."

If management thought the combination strange, they didn't say — and, seeing as he loved himself a Fool's Gold Loaf, it wasn't the first time he got away with his peculiar taste in food. After all, who's going to question the preferences of "The King?" Las Casuelas Original supposedly uses the same recipes as the day it opened its doors back in 1958. So presumably, the ranchero beans you'd taste there today are the exact same ones Presley enjoyed in his time — giving you one more Palm Spring's restaurant to add to your next itinerary.