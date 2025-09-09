The Simple Mexican Food Order Elvis Couldn't Get Enough Of
Elvis Presley was a legend — a larger-than-life character who stole the hearts of people around the world during his reign as the King of Rock and Roll. But at the end of the day, he was just a regular human being, and he loved Mexican food just as much as anybody. While Presley didn't seem partial to Taco Tuesdays or chips and salsa, there was one item he always ordered from Las Casuelas Original, one of his 9 go-to restaurants across the U.S., and that was ranchero beans and an iced tea. "Elvis did eat here," one of the owners told Palm Springs Life. "The ranchero sauce is to die for — it's the way my grandparents did it."
If management thought the combination strange, they didn't say — and, seeing as he loved himself a Fool's Gold Loaf, it wasn't the first time he got away with his peculiar taste in food. After all, who's going to question the preferences of "The King?" Las Casuelas Original supposedly uses the same recipes as the day it opened its doors back in 1958. So presumably, the ranchero beans you'd taste there today are the exact same ones Presley enjoyed in his time — giving you one more Palm Spring's restaurant to add to your next itinerary.
Elvis Presley's ranchero beans order
Las Casuelas Original makes its ranchero beans — or as they're known in Spanish, "Frijoles Rancheros" — by combining pinto beans with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Guerito chiles, bell peppers, and cheese. In other traditional recipes, the beans can be made with variations of bacon, red peppers, serrano peppers, chorizo, and more. However, all recipes use classic pinto beans. The dish draws inspiration from cowboy and ranching culture, which is why it's such a filling, hearty dish. Although, it's often served as a side with other traditional Mexican dishes rather than Elvis Presley's iced tea.
Once Presley made his way to the West Coast, Las Casuelas Original became his Mexican restaurant of choice when he needed a quick fix. The Palm Springs-based restaurant has been owned and operated by the Delgado family since it opened in the 1950s. Since then, it's seen the likes of many celebrities – including Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, and Barbara Streisand — not just the "King of Rock and Roll." While vacationers may flock to the restaurant for its rich, star-studded history, locals keep on coming back for its authenticity and welcoming atmosphere.