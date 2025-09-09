Cream Of Mushroom Soup Can Take This Appetizer To A Whole New Level
Cream of mushroom soup is a delicious recipe with many variations, like this umami-rich cream of mushroom soup or this Hungarian mushroom soup. But a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup is a secret weapon of its own, with countless uses from casseroles to creamy rice dishes. An unexpected yet utterly delicious way to use cream of mushroom soup as an appetizer is to make it the base of a dip or spread.
Cream of mushroom soup already has a thick and creamy consistency to act as a hearty foundation for a creamy dip. The cream in the soup also contributes a wealth of richness that stands up to and balances the concentrated earthy umami of the mushrooms. A savory umami and dairy-rich flavor will benefit all kinds of dip ingredients, from zingy aromatics to spicy peppers to different types of cheese. Plus, since the soup is pre-cooked, a can of cream of mushroom soup requires little more prep than opening the can and dumping it into a mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients in your dip. Of course, a dip's success relies, in part, on the quality of its ingredients. If you're looking for a quality can of mushroom soup, we've ranked dozens of popular soup brands, and Campbell's condensed soups were among our favorites. That said, the very best cream of mushroom soups we sampled were Whole Foods 365's Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup and Amy's Soups' Mushroom Bisque.
Ideas for cream of mushroom dips
Even though it's a condensed can, cream of mushroom soup is still soup and contains a more watery consistency than you'd want for a dip or spread. So, you'll want to ensure the other ingredients you bring to the mix will help create a thick, dip-able or spreadable consistency. If you want to make mushrooms the star of the show, all you need to do is add a package of Philadelphia cream cheese to a can of cream of mushroom soup with a sprinkle of garlic powder and a dash of Worcestershire sauce to amp up the umami-richness. You can take the mushroom dip to the next level by topping the dip with sauteed mushrooms. Serve with crispy crostini with plenty of black pepper.
You can add half a can of cream of mushroom soup to this recipe for slow-cooker spinach and artichoke dip. The mushrooms will impart an earthy layer to the artichokes and spinach. Add the other half of the can to a creamy buffalo chicken dip with an extra dash of zippy hot sauce. A whole can of cream of mushroom soup is the savory base your next cheese dip needs. You can melt a block of Velveeta cheese with a can of cream of mushroom soup and a can of Rotel for an ultra-rich and creamy queso to serve with your favorite brand of tortilla chips.