Cream Of Mushroom Soup Can Take This Appetizer To A Whole New Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cream of mushroom soup is a delicious recipe with many variations, like this umami-rich cream of mushroom soup or this Hungarian mushroom soup. But a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup is a secret weapon of its own, with countless uses from casseroles to creamy rice dishes. An unexpected yet utterly delicious way to use cream of mushroom soup as an appetizer is to make it the base of a dip or spread.

Cream of mushroom soup already has a thick and creamy consistency to act as a hearty foundation for a creamy dip. The cream in the soup also contributes a wealth of richness that stands up to and balances the concentrated earthy umami of the mushrooms. A savory umami and dairy-rich flavor will benefit all kinds of dip ingredients, from zingy aromatics to spicy peppers to different types of cheese. Plus, since the soup is pre-cooked, a can of cream of mushroom soup requires little more prep than opening the can and dumping it into a mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients in your dip. Of course, a dip's success relies, in part, on the quality of its ingredients. If you're looking for a quality can of mushroom soup, we've ranked dozens of popular soup brands, and Campbell's condensed soups were among our favorites. That said, the very best cream of mushroom soups we sampled were Whole Foods 365's Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup and Amy's Soups' Mushroom Bisque.