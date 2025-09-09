What Fish Are You Eating In A Wendy's Fish Sandwich?

Fish sandwiches may feel like the third wheel of the fast food world, but they have quietly become a staple, or at least a recurring limited-time offer, at almost every fast food chain, including Wendy's. For years McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish sandwich was the go-to if you wanted a fast food fish sandwich from someplace other than Long John Silver's. Today you can stop by Hardee's, Arby's, and even Popeye's to grab some fried fish. Many of these spots, Wendy's included, only offer them part of the year, usually during the Lenten season in early spring. So you might not get enough of Wendy's fish sandwich to know what it's actually made with. Well it turns out just like McDonald's offering, Wendy's fish sandwich is made with an Alaska pollock fillet.

The Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is also topped with American cheese, dill tartar sauce, pickles, and lettuce, and of course features its namesake breading for an extra-crispy crunch. Alaska pollock itself is a mainstay of fast food fish sandwiches, also being the fish used at Arby's, Long John Silver's, Burger King, and White Castle. This is because pollock is wildly abundant in the waters of the Pacific, making it a wild-caught whitefish that is sustainable and affordable. In fact the Alaska pollock fishery is the single largest sustainable fishery in the world, producing 1.5 million tons of pollock a year.