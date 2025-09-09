The Fruit Juice With The Least Amount Of Sugar
Dietitians often advise against drinking too much fruit juice due to the high sugar content — and low nutritional benefit — of many commercially produced options. But, there are a few fruity liquids that are way less sweet than a typical apple or orange drink, such as tomato juice.
Often mislabeled as a vegetable, tomatoes are fruits, and tomato juice is one of the healthiest and least sugary beverages out there on the market. Without added sweeteners, the red liquid only has about 6 grams of sugar per 8-ounce cup. In comparison, every cup of cranberry juice has a whopping 31 grams of sugar, while apple contains 24 grams, and orange has 21 grams. Although the tomato refreshment has a minimal amount of sugar, it can be excessive in sodium. For example, an 8-ounce cup can have over 600 milligrams of sodium, while apple juice has just under 10 milligrams. So, watch out for salt-heavy options when buying cartons.
Other beverages with lower sugar levels include fruity acai or savory beet juice, with 9 grams and 13 grams of sugar per cup, respectively.
The benefits of drinking tomato juice
For those on a health journey, sipping on a cup can actually be pretty beneficial. Drinking any brand of tomato juice can repress one's appetite and may even help with weight loss. The liquid is also high in vitamin C, which aids in the making of collagen. Offering 189% of the daily recommended value, it can help the body to absorb iron and even strengthen bone, teeth, and skin tissues. Alongside vitamin C, the pigment called lycopene that gives tomatoes their bright and fiery red hue is also an antioxidant essential in lowering the risks of illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, and prostate cancer.
The Bloody Mary base also provides a daily dose of potassium, which helps with bone health and reduces muscle cramping. The drink can even decrease bone breakage and strengthen skeletal density.
Due to the low sugar typical of tomato juice, the beverage is ideal for those who need to control their blood sugar levels, making it a perfect choice for reducing or managing diabetes. If you need any other reason to sip tomato juice, know that it's also delicious!