The Fruit Juice With The Least Amount Of Sugar

Dietitians often advise against drinking too much fruit juice due to the high sugar content — and low nutritional benefit — of many commercially produced options. But, there are a few fruity liquids that are way less sweet than a typical apple or orange drink, such as tomato juice.

Often mislabeled as a vegetable, tomatoes are fruits, and tomato juice is one of the healthiest and least sugary beverages out there on the market. Without added sweeteners, the red liquid only has about 6 grams of sugar per 8-ounce cup. In comparison, every cup of cranberry juice has a whopping 31 grams of sugar, while apple contains 24 grams, and orange has 21 grams. Although the tomato refreshment has a minimal amount of sugar, it can be excessive in sodium. For example, an 8-ounce cup can have over 600 milligrams of sodium, while apple juice has just under 10 milligrams. So, watch out for salt-heavy options when buying cartons.

Other beverages with lower sugar levels include fruity acai or savory beet juice, with 9 grams and 13 grams of sugar per cup, respectively.