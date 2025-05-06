How Your Tomato's Color Can Tell You A Lot About Its Flavor

Versatile tomatoes are the stars of many recipes, but there are so many different tomato varieties in all kinds of colors other than bright red, that you might wonder what the different hues mean in terms of flavor. These joyful fruits can thank the organic pigment lycopene for their red, pink, yellow, orange, or green color. But it's the sugar and acidity in a tomato that primarily influence its flavor, along with varying levels of amino acids and vitamin C, among other elements. So how does color tell us about the flavor then? Well, higher concentrations of lycopene in brighter, more vibrantly colored tomatoes are associated with more robust flavors. This is partly because the color tends to deepen as the tomato ripens. We have an article about how to choose a ripe tomato which may also prove useful. So in deep red tomatoes you'll find volumes of flavor from a good balance of acidity and sweetness which bring that signature tomatoey flavor to your taste buds. Look out for crimson cherry and crimson plum tomatoes, as well as sungold and sweet aperitif tomatoes for a deep and balanced flavor.

Pink tomatoes are similar to red, but have less lycopene in them, hence their lighter color. They have lower acidity, allowing the sugars a little more prominence. That's what gives these blush-colored tomatoes a lovely sweetness and makes them milder in flavor compared to red tomatoes.

Moving from pink to white (while they're called white, they're more a light yellow or pale green in color), these are the tomatoes that are ideal for palates that don't do well with the normal acidity of tomatoes. They have very low acidity and are super mild in flavor with a delicate almost fruity nuance to them.