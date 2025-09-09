Why Gordon Ramsay Won't Eat Frozen Food (Despite Having A Line Of His Own)

If you turn to Gordon Ramsay for cooking advice, the legendary chef is probably going to have some useful info, but if it's frozen food you're curious about, the man has sent some mixed signals over the years. As a famous TV yeller/chef, Ramsay is known for speaking his mind on foods he won't touch, and one thing he's been keen to attack in the past is frozen food meals. While many of us might turn to a frozen pizza or burrito for a cheap, quick meal when we don't have the energy to cook, Ramsay once told Bon Appétit it's the one type of food he refuses to eat.

As for why we won't touch frozen food, Ramsay's reasons are understandable, but they're also a little tone-deaf. "It's so easy to prepare a quick meal using fresh produce, such as a simple stir-fry, but people still resort to ready meals that all taste exactly the same," he told the outlet. It's certainly true that there are plenty of quick and easy recipes if you're in a rush and that plenty of frozen foods are of less-than-ideal quality.

But in the life of most non-celebrity chefs, there are times when you simply don't have the ingredients, time, or energy to cook. Additionally, it appears that Ramsay doesn't think every frozen meal tastes the same, or else he wouldn't have launched his own line of frozen meals called "By Chef Ramsay" in 2023. Maybe his frozen chicken pot pie really is that much better?